President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran war with leader of DR Congo in Abu Dhabi

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

President Sheikh Mohamed and Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Saturday stressed the serious implications of the Iran war for regional stability during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Tshisekedi, who is on a working visit to the Emirates, condemned Iran's continued attacks that have targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other Gulf countries.

He said the Iranian aggression constituted a violation of sovereignty and international law, and set out his nation's support of the UAE taking steps to defend its territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its people.

The UAE has come under daily bombardment from Iran since the war broke out five weeks ago. As of Friday, UAE air defence systems had dealt with 475 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles and 2,085 drones.

The sustained air strikes have resulted in the deaths of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as of 10 people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities. More than 200 people have been injured.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, greets Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on arrival in the UAE. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court Info

During the meeting, the two leaders also explored ways to strengthen co-operation, particularly across the economy and development, in support of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in place between the countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and officials.

Mr Tshisekedi was earlier received at the airport by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.