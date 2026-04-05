Iran targets key infrastructure in Kuwait, Bahrain and UAE

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the Iran war

Iran targeted critical infrastructure in Kuwait, Bahrain and UAE this weekend, including power, water and petrochemicals plants.

The strikes came amid continued condemnation by the Gulf states of Tehran's willingness to attack civilian sites.

Kuwait's state energy company ​said ⁠a fire broke out in ⁠its Shuwaikh oil ​sector complex early on Sunday following a drone attack, while another Iranian strike on two power and water desalination plants caused significant damage.

The Shuwaikh complex, which houses the oil ⁠ministry and Kuwait Petroleum ​Corporation (KPC) headquarters, was completely evacuated with no injuries reported, Kuwait's state news ⁠agency Kuna reported.

Authorities are "closely monitoring the assessment of damages resulting from the incident", Kuna reported, citing KPC.

A separate drone attack on Sunday targeted two power and water desalination plants, leading to "significant material damage", Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said.

No casualties were reported, but two power generation units were shut down, the ministry said. Emergency plans are under way to ensure service continuity, officials added.

In the UAE, officials said on Sunday that emergency crews were responding to "multiple fires" at the Borouge petrochemicals plant, located in the Ruwais industrial complex in Abu Dhabi.

The fires were caused by "falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems", the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

"Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported. An update will be provided once further information is available," it said.

Also on Sunday, Bahrain's Bapco Energies confirmed that a fire broke out at one of its storage facilities after an Iranian drone attack.

The tank fire has been fully extinguished, and the situation is under control, state news agency BNA reported. No injuries have been reported. Damages are currently being assessed and evaluated, it added.

Gulf countries have been facing an increasing number of attacks by Iran, which says it is retaliating to strikes by the US and Israel that began on February 28.

Since the start of the war, Kuwait has faced repeated strikes on its energy infrastructure. The Mina Al Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries have been targeted and, in some cases, attacks came in waves, hitting operational units in quick succession.

The Mina Al Ahmadi refinery faced its latest drone attack on Friday, which caused fires across several operational units that were contained by emergency crews.

Iranian strikes on Friday also hit a key Kuwaiti power and desalination plant, causing "material" damage.

"Damage to infrastructure [across the Gulf] will require substantial reconstruction investments along with new investments in pipelines and transport corridors to avoid Hormuz," Nasser Saidi, president of Nasser Saidi and Associates and former economy minister of Lebanon, said in a note on Saturday.

Kuwait's KPC declared a force majeure on its delivery contracts last month, cutting oil production as exports through the Strait of Hormuz stopped amid the waterway's effective blockade by Iran. Kuwait, the fifth-largest oil producer in Opec, was producing about 2.6 million barrels per day of oil before the war started.

Play Kuwait oil CEO says Iran 'holding world economy hostage' Play 00:35

KPC is only producing oil for domestic consumption, KPC chief executive Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah said during the CERAWeek event in March.

He also said that Iran was holding the "world economy hostage", calling claims it was only attacking US infrastructure in the Gulf untrue.

“There is no military or even logical reason for these types of attacks. Our refineries have been attacked, and yet these refineries are Kuwaiti-owned,” Mr Al Sabah said.

“There's no joint venture in any of these. So this all points to a lie, what Iran has been claiming, that they are attacking and they are limiting their attacks only to American infrastructure in the region.”

Kuwait's Mina Al Ahmadi refinery is one of the largest in the Middle East, with a capacity of 346,000 bpd, according to its operator state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company.

Gas processing is a key component of KNPC's operations, with its plant comprising five trains and a production capacity of 3.1 billion standard cubic feet of gas and 332,000 of condensate bpd.

KNPC also owns ports and installations dedicated to shipping and exports of petroleum products, including those at Mina Al Ahmadi's north, south and new piers.

Combined, this makes Mina Al Ahmadi crucial to the distribution of petroleum products through the local market, while its output, which includes diesel and other refined fuels, is exported by the hundreds of thousands of barrels to markets across Asia and Europe, forming a key revenue stream for the state.

Borouge: key industrial producer

Borouge, located in the Ruwais industrial complex more than 200km from Abu Dhabi city, is part of Adnoc Group and is a key global polyolefins producer.

The Borouge petrochemical complex in Ruwais. Photo: Borouge Info

"At this stage it is too early to assess the potential operational impact, as the extent of the damage remains unclear and possible scenarios are wide-ranging," EFG Hermes said in a note on Sunday.

"With that said, it is difficult to gauge the duration or severity of any disruption at the plant at this stage, as well as any potential damage and what the potential financial ramifications could be."

Last week, Abu Dhabi's XRG, the global energy investment arm of Adnoc, and Austrian company OMV said they finalised the process to form Borouge Group International.

Adnoc and OMV agreed on terms last year to merge their polyolefins businesses, Borouge and Borealis, to create a $60 billion global company.

Borouge International is now the world's fourth-largest polyolefins producer with premium products, XRG said.

Polyolefins, including polyethylene and polypropylene, are among the most used type of plastics globally. They represent nearly 50 per cent plastics consumption in Europe, according to the Plastics Europe trade association.

Borouge International has access to a global production capacity of 13.6 million tonnes a year, with near-term growth projects including the 1.4 million tonnes Borouge 4 site. Adnoc currently owns 70 per cent of that, with the other 30 per cent owned by OMV.

Borouge International, which also acquired Canada's Nova Chemicals, has its headquarters in Austria and is tax domiciled in the country, with regional headquarters in the UAE.

Borouge International will operate corporate hubs across North America, Europe and Asia, with innovation centres in the UAE, Austria, Canada, Finland and Sweden, XRG said.