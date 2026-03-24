Abu Dhabi and Ajman hit by year's worth of rain in single day – with more wet weather on way

Parts of Abu Dhabi and Ajman received almost a year's worth of rain on Monday, with authorities on alert as the wet weather continues.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported that 93.3mm of rain fell on one of its gauges in Al Manama, in Ajman. Ghayathi, in the west of Abu Dhabi emirate, recorded 91mm of rain, while Al Wathba, near Abu Dhabi city, received 88.2mm.

Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi recorded 78.7mm, while Al Ruwais, about 235km west of the capital, had 75.7mm.

The UAE has an arid climate and the NCM has said the country typically receives an average of about 100mm of rain a year.

The Emirates experienced its largest day of rainfall in 75 years on April 16, 2024, when storms swept across the country. In Al Ain, 254mm of rain fell – equal to the two-year average for the area.

Most parts of the UAE experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday, causing disruption on the roads. Footage shared by Storm Centre, a channel tracking extreme weather, showed torrential rain in parts of the country, with drivers facing waterlogged roads and surging wadis.

Diversions were put in place on several key roads as a result of the heavy rainfall, including the entry to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The NCM, meanwhile, has forecast more unstable weather until at least Friday. The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) previously said it was monitoring developments closely after holding talks with the Ministry of Interior and the NCM.

Ncema on Monday moved to reassure the public about the weather, stressing that guidance would be issued through its early warning system in the case of any threat to safety.