Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Several flights to and from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport continue to be affected on Tuesday morning even as US President Donald Trump claimed there were “major points of agreement” with Iran towards a potential ceasefire.

Flights have been severely impacted since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, resulting in a daily barrage of attacks on the UAE from Tehran.

The UAE is also experiencing a period of rainy weather this week, with airlines including Emirates and Air Arabia warning passengers of potential delays, and to check their flight statuses before heading to the airport. The National Centre of Meteorology has warned that unstable weather is likely to continue until at least Friday, March 27.

At Zayed International Airport, delayed arrivals on Tuesday included Etihad Airways' EY844 from Moscow Sheremetyevo, EY076 from Manchester, EY034 from Paris, EY068 from London, EY411 from Phuket and EY014 from Atlanta.

Flights EY594 and EY596 from Tel Aviv, EY044 from Amsterdam and EY008 from Boston were cancelled.

Cancelled Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights included 3L016 and 3L018 from Bahrain, 3L021 and 3L023 from Kuwait, 3L753 from Moscow, 3L505 from Damascus, 3L715 from Tbilisi, 3L451 from Beirut, 3L782 from Almaty and 3L442 from Yerevan.

Several Air India Express flights were also cancelled on Tuesday, including IX715 from Kannur, IX181 from Delhi, IX347 from Calicut, IX283 from Pune, IX419 from Kochi, IX257 from Mumbai and IX865 from Bangalore.

Other cancelled flights included IndiGo's 6E1433 from Kannur and 6E1415 from Lucknow, Royal Jordanian's RJ622 from Amman, Saudia Airlines' SV572 from Riyadh and SV570 from Jeddah, as well as Egypt Air's MS914 from Cairo.

Flights to and from the UAE have been disrupted by the Iran war. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The corresponding departures of these flights from Abu Dhabi were also affected.

Flights were operating normally at Dubai airport on Tuesday morning, although there were some delays and schedule adjustments.

Delayed Emirates arrivals included EK076 from Paris, EK004 from London Heathrow, EK010 from London Gatwick and EK194 from Lisbon.

Emirates airline said previously that it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to check their flight status, even after they check in. The airline is offering customers who booked to travel between February 28 and April 15 the option to rebook on alternate flights until May 31 or request a full refund for free.

For Etihad, tickets issued for travel between February 28 and April 15 can be rebooked free of charge on alternate flights until May 15 or refunded.

Airport authorities in the capital and Dubai also urged travellers to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates.