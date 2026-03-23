Weather warning for UAE as Abu Dhabi is hit by rain and thunder

UAE residents were urged to be vigilant on Monday morning as rain swept across the country and thunder rumbled over cloudy skies in Abu Dhabi.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) sent out a series of safety alerts as the Emirates braces for a week of adverse weather.

Police in Abu Dhabi temporarily reduced speed limits to 100kph on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road road - from Al Nouf to Gareen Al Aish - and Salama Bint Butti Street Road, from Zayed City to Liwa, as a safety measure.

The NCM called on people to exercise caution during bouts of heavy rainfall and to avoid flooded areas.

In a further alert, it advised the public to take care when driving during hazardous weather conditions and to avoid being in open and elevated areas during thunder and lightning.

People were also warned against swimming or diving in the sea during the unstable weather.

Heavy rain is forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates until at least Friday, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 50kph.

The NCM said strong gusts of wind could lift up sand and dust, leading to poor visibility.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) previously said it was monitoring developments closely after holding talks with the Ministry of Interior and the NCM.

Ncema on Monday moved to reassure the public over the prevailing weather, stressing that guidance would be issued through its early warning system in the case of any threat to safety.

The NCM said unstable weather was expected to persist until at least Friday, March 27 – including rain of “varying intensity” – while police have called on drivers to exercise caution on the roads.