Drivers face challenging conditions on the UAE's roads in the next week. Antonie Robertson / The National
Drivers face challenging conditions on the UAE's roads in the next week. Antonie Robertson / The National
Drivers face challenging conditions on the UAE's roads in the next week. Antonie Robertson / The National
Drivers face challenging conditions on the UAE's roads in the next week. Antonie Robertson / The National

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UAE

UAE weather: Heavy rain, strong winds and dusty conditions for week ahead

The Emirates is set for a period of unstable weather

The National

March 22, 2026

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UAE authorities remain on high alert with heavy rain, high winds and dust storms poised to sweep across the country in the week ahead.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), in its latest five-day weather bulletin, said unstable conditions are expected to persist until at least Thursday.

Heavy rain is forecast for Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 45kph.

The UAE's weather centre said strong gusts of wind could lift up sand and dust, leading to poor visibility.

Deadly storms in Oman

Other parts of the Gulf region have also been affected by adverse weather in recent days.

On Saturday, two people died in Oman after being trapped in their cars during fierce flooding caused by thunderstorms.

Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said nine others were rescued as torrential rain caused floods in valleys and other areas.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia had called on the public to exercise caution over heavy rain, fog and dust expected over the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Safety measures

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) said it was monitoring developments closely after holding talks with the Ministry of Interior and the NCM on Thursday

The NCM said unstable weather was expected to persist until at least Friday, March 27 – including rain of “varying intensity” – while police have called on drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

  • Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road
    Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road
  • Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road
    Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road
  • A man shelters from the rain
    A man shelters from the rain
  • Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road
    Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road
  • Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road
    Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road
  • Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road
    Rain in Dubai caused minor flooding along Sheikh Zayed Road

Ncema said it was taking measures to ensure readiness across all sectors and was prepared to activate business continuity plans where necessary.

Heavy rain was recorded in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday morning, though weather eased later in the day and into Sunday.

Ncema said preventive guidance and safety updates would be shared with the public as required in the coming days.

Major rain last swept through the UAE in December, when Ras Al Khaimah was hit by more than a month of rainfall in a day.

The April 2024 storm caused widespread disruption across the Emirates, flooding roads and houses and hampered travel.

Updated: March 22, 2026, 1:02 PM

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