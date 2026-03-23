We are ‘one team’ say UAE residents about unity amid Iran strikes

UAE residents from various nationalities say they feel part of one team as their lives and work embody the ‘One Nation. One People’ initiative launched to celebrate unity in the country.

The campaign, launched by the Design Commission Abu Dhabi under chairwoman Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan, trains the spotlight on community solidarity. Residents describe it as timely reminder of how people have rallied together amid continued Iranian missile and drone attacks.

“It’s heart-warming and gives me more confidence because despite all the challenges we feel we are in safe hands,” said Josie Conlu, community director of consultancy Infinite Communities.

“We are one team. A lot of people, even Filipinos, have gone home but there is no other place I want to be but here. We put our trust in the UAE government and we can see the work they have done since the first day. ‘One nation, one people’ makes me feel I really belong here. The government is not only taking care of the locals but also of everyone in the UAE.”

We feel we belong

Ms Conlu has been working with the Philippines consulate to support the return home of tourists stuck in the UAE when the airspace was shut in the initial days of the Iranian strikes.

Josie Conlu, left, helps an elderly tourist among those who received community support to return home to the Philippines when UAE airspace shut down as a safety precaution amid continued Iranian missile attacks. Photo: Josie Conlu Info

She also helped repatriate Filipino residents whose visas had expired and distributed food packages from UAE authorities that included dates, biscuits and chocolates.

“We have this joke in the Filipino community that we are actually FilEmirati because we feel so much that we belong,” Ms Conlu said.

“When you look from the outside, of course, it’s scary, the missiles, the drones can give you anxiety. But I tell my family and friends back home – we are here and we are good. We feel proud of how the UAE government has handled the situation and we know the government is doing its best.”

Stand up and be counted

The UAE’s defence forces have dealt with more than 350 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and more than 1,780 drones fired by Iran at the country since February 28.

The new initiative aims to highlight the ties that connect people from different nationalities and walks of life to demonstrate how residents are part of an extended family.

Rahul Tulpule, left, CEO of Covenant Group, co-ordinates aid and repatriation efforts for Indian tourists in the UAE, reflecting community solidarity under the ‘One Nation, One People’ initiative. Photo: Rahul Tulpule Info

“What stands out about the UAE is how naturally communities come together. The ‘One Nation, One People’ campaign reflects that spirit of cohesion and collective support that exists in the country,” said Rahul Tulpule, chief executive of Covenant Group, a cyber security solutions company.

Mr Tulpule along with other volunteers from the Indian People’s Forum worked with the Indian consulate and embassy to support thousands of tourists return home. His group helped reach medicines, organised medical consultations, food, hotel extensions and co-ordinated flight bookings to ensure the return of more than 1,200 tourists to India’s western Maharashtra state.

“We sprung into action to help and it shows how people can do humanitarian work in a crisis with the support of a steadfast and strong UAE leadership that is making sure everyone is safe,” Mr Tulpule said. “During such times of uncertainty and crisis, this is what matters the most – how people stand up to be counted and can respond quickly. We are really proud to live in this nation led by incredible leaders and are grateful to the support from authorities and volunteers.”

Hand-in-hand teamwork

The resilience of the UAE’s residents has been praised amid continued Iranian attacks that have killed two Emiratis from the armed forces, six civilians and injured 161 people.

“We have never seen anything measure up to this in our lives but as residents we are working hand-in-hand to conquer this situation,” said Abbey Wang, director of an UAE-China artificial intelligence centre in Dubai.

Abbey Wang, left, director of a UAE-China AI centre in Dubai, helps residents and tourists navigate travel and safety challenges in Dubai. Photo: Abbey Wang Info

She supported tourists and residents who wanted to return to China after the airspace opened.

“Some Chinese people went back home so they could continue with the education of their children as they were worried about finishing school exams,” she said. “But so many people have stayed because we have businesses and property here.”

Like all residents, Ms Wang is calm when relatives urge her to leave the Gulf that continues to face Iranian missile attacks.

“I’m always helping people get to the airport or talking to friends who live alone, I’m not afraid,” she said.

“Our families at home are worried. They say, ‘please come back to China.’ They think there is damage, death and destruction. But I tell them I’m calm. Yes, there are air attacks but we are safe, we are residents here and we will continue to help. That is what this country is about.”