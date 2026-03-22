One Nation. One People: Abu Dhabi campaign to celebrate harmony of UAE

Abu Dhabi on Sunday issued a rallying cry to the public to unite in celebration of the UAE's multicultural society.

The Design Commission Abu Dhabi, under the guidance of chairwoman Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan, has unveiled the “One Nation. One People” initiative to highlight how millions of people drawn from all corners of the globe are part of one extended family.

Inspired by the UAE's Year of Family, the community-powered campaign comes at a time when the country's unity and solidarity in the face of adversity has come to the fore.

Leaders have praised all sections of society for their resilience and comradeship amid Iran's sustained attacks.

“It is difficult to fully express how proud we are of every Emirati and every resident who has stood in solidarity with the UAE,” Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, secretary general of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said at a majlis event this month.

One Nation. One People will seek to shine a light on the deep-rooted bonds that connect people from all walks of life, backgrounds and nationalities who share streets, schools, workplaces and neighbourhoods.

Institutions, schools, businesses and communities across the emirate have already thrown their support behind the scheme.

The government drive will help to deliver an uplifting message of hope through a host of community-focused activities, including a portrait series celebrating citizens and residents working together and short video reflections on the values that connect communities.

Abu Dhabi's young people are also being encouraged to participate to reinforce the principles of belonging, respect and shared responsibility that remain crucial to the future progress of the nation.

The leadership of the Design Commission Abu Dhabi includes chairwoman Sheikha Shamsa, executive vice chairwoman Nadine Maalouf and undersecretary Rana El Khoury. Asma Al Fahim, Rym Al Falasy, Rima Al Mokarrab, Meera Al Suwaidi and Saood Al Hosani are board and advisory members.