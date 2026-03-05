'Stay calm, be vigilant': Foreign envoys in the UAE pledge support for residents amid Iranian attacks

Foreign embassies and consulates have called on their citizens in the UAE is to stay vigilant and be wary of rumours, as Iran launches attacks across the Middle East.

Ambassadors and consuls general have appealed for patience from tourists looking to leave the country amid airspace restrictions and assured them limited flights have been operated to take people home.

Missions in the UAE have faced a flood of calls the crisis grips the region. Residents and visitors asked for information and sought to register their contact details, as the Emirates repelled Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Six people were injured by falling debris on Thursday after drones were intercepted by air defence systems in Abu Dhabi. Authorities responded to incidents in two areas of ICAD 2, part of Mussaffah. Abu Dhabi Media Office said the six people, who are Pakistani and Nepalese, suffered minor to moderate injuries.

UAE air defences detected seven ballistic missiles on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said. Six of them were intercepted and destroyed, while one fell within the country's territory.

The attacks have fuelled concerns among foreign residents and The National spoke to embassies and consulates that have opened 24/7 helplines. Indian ambassador Deepak Mittal spoke of the massive effort under way, with officials working “around the clock” to co-ordinate with airlines and authorities to get tourists home.

“Many have returned home over the past few days and I'm sure those who are left here will also be with their families very soon,” he told The National. “There is a gradual and limited opening up of airspace and flights operated by Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia. You would have also seen some Indian carriers, including SpiceJet, Indigo and Air India Express, are beginning some special non-scheduled flights to ease the pressure on those people stranded here or in transit so they can return home safely to their families.”

His message to Indians in the UAE was to "stay calm, stay vigilant". He also expressed appreciation for the "great support that is being extended by the UAE authorities to every resident".

Trust official channels

Mr Mittal said it was important people refrained from circulating rumours. "Please do not spread any unverified information," he added. "Any source you want to get information from should be official channels, the embassy or consulate websites and social media handles of UAE authorities … we are working around the clock. We are with you.”

More than four million Indians call the UAE home. They are the largest group of foreign residents in the country.

Indian community groups lending a hand at the consulate in Dubai to guide people on flights, provide accommodation to tourists and offer assistance to people with elderly parents and young children. "I must tell you they stand ready, extending full support, reaching out to people who are in any distress or may need any kind of support in terms of health issues, accommodation issues,” Mr Mittal said.

'Mantle of protection'

The Filipino community, which comprises about a million residents, has also taken positive action, by helping visitors get on flights home. “My call is to remain calm, keep informed, trust and continue to have faith in the UAE government’s efforts that will be effective in protecting all of us here,” said Filipino ambassador Alfonso Ver.

“We are thankful for this mantle of protection. I also thank Philippine organisations for their efforts to counter disinformation.”

Mr Ver said officials and community groups were trying to support tourists who are keen to return home. “Dubai is a big hub and we have tourists who ask the question, ‘When is it OK to leave?’” he said.

“They are relieved to stay in hotels that have extended their stay and waived extra charges. They are also relieved to know they can leave the country, even if their visa has expired.”

The UAE urged hotels to extend the check-out date for visitors unable to leave owing to the conflict and said tourism authorities would cover the cost of prolonged stays.

No need to panic

Sri Lanka told its 350,000 citizens in the UAE to monitor official information and rely only on credible sources. “I ask the Sri Lankan people to look for official, credible information – don't go by social media posts, non-credible information and then panic. Check for verified information before taking any decisions,” said Alexi Gunasekera, Sri Lanka’s consul general in Dubai.

He spoke of the immense effort the UAE has made to protect people living in the country. “Hotlines for Sri Lankan nationals to contact the consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi are open, they can call 24/7," he added. "We are here to assist the general public and Sri Lankans.”

Restrictions may remain

UK ambassador Edward Hobart said his country's citizens could face challenges for some time, as the conflict escalates. But he welcomed news that thousands of British people have been able to leave on emergency flights.

“I am pleased that several thousand British nationals have already returned home from the UAE over the past few days,” he said. “Significant airspace restrictions due to the ongoing Iranian air strikes do obviously have an impact on the number of flights that can leave. Circumstances on the ground are likely to remain challenging for some time.”

He assured the 240,000 Britons who live in the UAE that officials were doing their best to ensure the safe return of those who want to leave. “I want to thank British nationals across the UAE for their patience, resilience and sheer British grit during this unprecedented time,” he said.

Mr Hobart urged British citizens to follow the embassy social media platforms to receive regular updates. He added that people should adhere to instructions from the UAE government.

Support and assistance

The Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi said it was working through the night to assist its citizens. About 1.8 million Pakistanis live in the UAE, the second largest community of foreign residents.

“The embassy and consulate general remain in constant co-ordination with UAE authorities,” the embassy said. “Community members are advised to remain calm, vigilant and patient. Strictly follow all guidance and advisories issued by local UAE authorities, including those related to movement, remote work arrangements, safety precautions and flight updates.”