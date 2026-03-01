UAE to pay for hotels and meals for stranded tourists until Iran crisis ends

Tourists and passengers stranded in the UAE as airports close will have their accommodation costs covered by the state, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi has confirmed.

In a circular issued to hotels, DCT Abu Dhabi says: “In light of current circumstances and given that some guests have reached their checkout date but are unable to travel for reasons beyond their control, we kindly requested to extend their stay until they are able to depart.

“The cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi.” The National has reached out for further comment.

The update comes after a Wam statement earlier today, detailing that the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had covered the cost of meals and accommodation for thousands of stranded passengers as flights were cancelled yesterday before an airport shutdown and airspace closure across the UAE.

It reads: “The GCAA announced that the state is bearing all hosting and accommodation costs for affected and stranded passengers, ensuring the continued provision of essential services during the period of operational adjustments.”

It also estimated that the country’s airports and national carriers have handled about 20,200 passengers affected by flight rescheduling, adding: “Temporary accommodation has been provided, along with meals and refreshments, in addition to facilitating rebooking procedures in line with the approved operational plans.”

Airports around the UAE closed on Saturday afternoon, as US-Israel strikes on Iran that prompted retaliation in which missiles flew over the region, resulting in several casualties as debris fell from intercepted missiles.

Private companies have also been offering assistance during this unprecedented time. Arabnb Homes, a holiday home rental company, says it will be opening its doors to those affected by flight cancellations. A post on social media reads: “If you are stranded in Dubai tonight, we’re opening up a few of our apartments for the night – completely free of charge.”

Speaking to The National, co founder Hreshan Raheja says: “As a single company, we were able to help six or seven families directly, with room for a few more … most are doing OK given the circumstances. A lot of what people need isn't just a roof over their head. It's reassurance, clear information and knowing that someone is looking out for them.”

Raheja adds that, after posting to Instagram, which gained high engagement online with more than 30,000 likes, more followed suit to offer free spaces. “We're part of a community of around 250 holiday home hosts in Dubai, and after seeing our initiative, many of them were inspired to do the same,” says Raheja. He was himself inspired to help those in need, as a close family friend was stranded at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. He says the gesture has been extended this evening as events in the region continue to unfold.

More private companies across the UAE have also offered their spaces. Earlier on Sunday, Danube Properties shared a post to Instagram of a similar nature. It reads: “If you are currently stranded in Dubai, we are offering accommodation free of charge. Please note priorities will be given to families with children and elderly members.”