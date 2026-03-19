President Sheikh Mohamed and Egypt's El Sisi discuss Iran conflict in Abu Dhabi

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President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi discussed the serious implications of the Iran war during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

The leaders emphasised the importance of bringing the military escalation in the region to an immediate halt and highlighted the need to prioritise diplomacy to support security and stability, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr El Sisi, who is in the UAE on a fraternal visit, condemned Iran's attacks on the UAE and other Gulf states and expressed solidarity with the Emirates as it takes steps to protect its territory and the public.

The UAE has defended itself against a barrage of Iranian attacks since the conflict began on February 28. The country's air defence systems intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 15 drones on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The UAE has dealt with 334 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,714 drones since the start of the hostilities.

Boosting ties

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi also reviewed long-standing ties between the countries and discussed ways to further co-operation, Wam added. The leaders exchanged Eid greetings and set out their hopes for peace and prosperity in the Arab world and beyond.

The meeting was attended by senior Emirati officials including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President.