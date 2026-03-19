Missile warning sent to residents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

A missile warning was sent to residents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday morning urging them to take shelter.

The safety alert was sent at about 7.30am by the Ministry of Interior. The public were asked to move to a safe place and stay away from windows and open spaces. A follow-up message saying the situation was now safe was sent shortly afterwards.

“Air defence systems are currently dealing with a missile threat. Please remain in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on the official channel,” the Ministry of Interior wrote on X.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has condemned the missile and drone attacks on the region by Iran.

The condemnation of the strikes was shared by foreign ministers and officials from countries around the world, during calls with Sheikh Abdullah, reported state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke with the foreign ministers of India and Morocco, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Nasser Bourita, and Pekka Haavisto, personal envoy of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for Sudan.

The calls addressed the impact of these developments on regional security and stability, as well as their negative repercussions on the global economy and energy security.

Abu Dhabi authorities also reported incidents at the Habshan gas site and at the Bab field.

“Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and at the Bab field caused by falling debris from the successful interception of missiles,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on X.

“The gas facilities have been shut down and no injuries have been reported.”