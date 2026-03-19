UAE strongly denies 'false reports' of investors being prevented from withdrawing funds

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

The UAE dismissed as “fake news” reports that it has introduced laws that prevent foreign investors from withdrawing their capital and leaving Dubai.

Claims that it has implemented measures to freeze bank accounts and impose restrictions on money transfers and capital movement are false, the Dubai Media Office said on X on Thursday.

“The UAE’s economy is strong, and Dubai will continue to remain a global economic hub,” it added.

This month, ratings agency S&P Global affirmed the UAE's strong credit rating, stressing that its economy has “substantial” fiscal buffers to handle the impact of the Iran war. The ratings agency said it maintains its “AA/A-1+” long and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings for the UAE with a stable outlook.

“Our estimate of the exceptional strength of the government's consolidated net asset position (estimated at 184 per cent of GDP in 2026) provides a significant fiscal external and economic buffer to external shocks,” S&P said in a report.

The UAE’s general government debt is “very low”, estimated at about 27 per cent of GDP this year, and its consolidated fiscal balance has averaged a surplus of 5.6 per cent from 2021 to 2025.

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Meanwhile, the Central Bank of the UAE approved a resilience package this week to reinforce the stability of the banking sector. The regulator's move is aimed at supporting the UAE banking sector in “light of exceptional global and regional circumstances”, the CBUAE board said, according to state news agency Wam.

The package allows lenders to access liquidity and provides them the flexibility to use capital buffers to support the UAE economy.

The measure is backed by the CBUAE’s foreign exchange reserves of more than Dh1 trillion. The regulator affirmed the strong fundamentals of the country's Dh5.4 trillion banking sector.

The UAE's economy grew 5.1 per cent on an annual basis in the first nine months of 2025 to reach Dh1.4 trillion. That was driven by the non-oil sector, which grew 6.1 per cent during the period to exceed Dh1 trillion, state news agency Wam reported last month, using data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.