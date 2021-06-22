Banks play a vital role in UAE's economic recovery, CBUAE governor says

Banks in the UAE remain resilient despite pandemic driven-headwinds and are vital to the country’s economic recovery as they maintain a continued flow of credit to businesses and individuals, according to the country’s central bank.

“The UAE banking system remains resilient, and our support measures in the form of the CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme and other measures will remain in place until the middle of next year,” Khaled Balama, governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, told a meeting of chief executives of the UAE lenders.

“Against this background, we expect banks to support the economy and ensure a continued flow of funds to creditworthy retail and corporate clients.”

More to Follow