UAE’s economy is expected to grow 2.4% in 2021, central bank says

The country’s banking system remained resilient despite Covid-19 challenges

The UAE Central Bank. The country's economy is expected to grow 2.4% in 2021 and non-oil economy by 4%, according to the central bank on Thursday. Sammy Dallal / The National
The UAE Central Bank. The country's economy is expected to grow 2.4% in 2021 and non-oil economy by 4%, according to the central bank on Thursday. Sammy Dallal / The National

The UAE’s economy is expected to grow 2.4 per cent as the country gradually recovers from the pandemic-induced headwinds, according to the Central Bank of the UAE.

The non-oil economy of the Emirates is expected to expand around 4 per cent this year and next, while overall economic growth is expected to be 3.8 per cent in 2022, the banking regulator said on Thursday.

The UAE's banking system remained resilient amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said in its 2020 Financial Stability Report.

“The overall banking sector remained profitable and the liquidity and solvency ratios returned to pre-Covid levels towards the year-end,” Khaled Al Tameemi, governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said on Thursday.

“The non-bank financial institutions, comprising of exchange houses, finance companies and the insurance sector also demonstrated resilience.”

The UAE introduced economic support measures worth Dh388 billion after the Covid-19 pandemic tipped the global economy into a worst depression since the 1930s. As part of its support measures, the central bank introduced a Dh50bn Targeted Economic Support Scheme (Tess) to boost liquidity in the financial and banking sector.

The Tess programme, which offered zero-cost collateral funding to banks to encourage lending to the broader economy, has been extended to the end of June next year in an effort to further support the economy.

“One year after its introduction, it is satisfying to see that the Tess has yielded intended positive impact for the UAE’s banking sector and the economy,” Mr Al Tameemi said.

Read More

Dubai Islamic Bank on Wednesday said it is well positioned to connect with the country’s large-scale economic programmes. Mona Al Marzooqi / The NationalDubai's DIB remains upbeat on growth prospects as economy rebounds

UAE has rolled out Dh388bn in economic support since pandemic began

“The overall banking sector liquidity returned to pre-Covid levels and the banking sector provided deferrals on loans and financing to more than 300,000 households, 10,000 small and medium enterprises and a significant number of private sector corporations.”

Some 309,393 people borrowed Dh4.9bn worth of loans as part of the Tess scheme, while Dh5.4bn was disbursed to 10,005 SMEs and Dh41.9bn to corporates, according to the central bank.

The regulator also said capital markets in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai grew, with the combined market capitalisation of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) reaching Dh1.1 trillion last year, up 19.6 per cent from 2019. However, in terms of domestic equity indices, the DFM share price index declined by 9.9 per cent year-on-year and the ADX index slid by 0.6 per cent year-on-year in 2020.

"[A] high level of uncertainty and risks are surrounding the global outlook for 2021. Lockdown measures are reintroduced in many countries following the increase in infections, which could lead to weaker growth than expected."

However, there are also some upside risks, such as the agreement in December on the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU, which has eliminated the no-deal Brexit downside risk, the central bank said.

Low-interest rates, ongoing global fiscal stimuli and booming stock exchanges could lead to bubbles, it added. Similarly, swings in cryptocurrency prices could exacerbate risks of drastic asset price corrections, according to the banking regulator.

Updated: June 17, 2021 08:04 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Rashid, the UAE's lunar rover, is only the first project in the country's ambitious plans for Moon exploration. Courtesy, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre 

UAE reveals long-term Moon exploration plan

Science
(L-R) Thomas Geiles, Brigid and Barry Casey, and their toddler Abigail. Thomas saved Abigail's life when she stopped breathing in an Abu Dhabi mall. Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

Man saves toddler's life in Abu Dhabi mall after she stops breathing

Health
The UAE retained its 9th place ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021. Photo: AFP 

UAE's resilience ranks it 9th globally for economic competitiveness despite the pandemic

Economy
Brock Pierce, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, US presidential candidate and actor, says investing into projects and buying historical real estate to preserve it have been his main passions. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Money & Me: ‘I was a child star in Hollywood but now I'm a cryptocurrency billionaire’

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast