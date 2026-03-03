Sheikh Abdullah meets French Foreign Minister in Paris

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Jean-Noel Barrot, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, during a working visit to Paris on Tuesday.

The two men discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and the wave of Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE, state news agency Wam reported. They also discussed the importance of intensifying international efforts to support a peaceful solution to the situation.

Sheikh Abdullah said UAE-France relations represent a model of strategic partnership, a springboard from to deepen bilateral co-operation.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; and Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE ambassador to France.

Ready in defence

On Monday, France said it is ready to help defend Middle Eastern countries, including Gulf states, against Iranian attacks, but only at their request and in a manner described as proportionate.

Paris, Berlin and London have said they are prepared to enable “necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran’s capability to fire missiles and drones at their source”.

Iranian drone strikes on Sunday hit Al Salam military base in the UAE and a UK base in Cyprus, causing limited damage. There were no casualties.

Asked by The National at a press conference to give more details, Mr Barrot said the priority was to protect French assets in the region, while remaining ready to defend regional partners.