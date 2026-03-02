France ready to defend Gulf states under Iranian attack

France said on Monday that it is ready to help defend Middle Eastern countries, including the Arabian Gulf countries, against Iranian attacks, but only at their request and in a manner described as proportionate.

Paris, Berlin and London have said they were ready to enable "necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran’s capability to fire missiles and drones at their source".

The statement followed Iranian drones strikes on Sunday that hit Al Salam military base in the UAE and a UK base in Cyprus, causing limited damage. There were no casualties.

Asked by The National at a press conference to give more details, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the priority was to protect French assets in the region while remaining ready to defend regional partners.

"It is about ensuring the security of our facilities, our bases, and our military personnel in the region, and also about being ready to contribute to the defence of our partners," he said, speaking after holding a crisis meeting at the ministry about the war.

French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit of French military assets in the UAE in December. AFP Info

Mr Barrot added: "Depending on the requests made to us, in a spirit of proportionality and in accordance with international law, we stand ready to contribute to their defence."

'Full support'

He expressed France's "full support and solidarity" to countries that have been "deliberately targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with missiles and drones and drawn into a war they did not choose - Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan".

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica also issued a statement of solidarity with Gulf partners. "The attacks against our Gulf partners are unjustifiable," she said on X. "My thoughts are with all those affected."

France has military bases in the UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon and Iraq. The UK is present in Cyprus and Qatar while Germany operates military bases near Erbil, Iraq, and in Jordan.

According to French daily Le Monde, French Rafale fighter jets intervened over the weekend to take down Iranian drones.

US "unilateral" attacks ⁠against Iran should have been debated in ⁠the collective bodies set ​up ⁠for ‌this exact purpose, ​such as the UN, Mr Barrot said.

"Everyone could have taken their responsibilities, because it is only by going before the UN Security Council that the use of force can ​acquire ‌the necessary ⁠legitimacy," Mr Barrot said. "The Iranian regime's reckless and indiscriminate response reflects its long-standing strategy: terror and chaos."

France said that Lebanon's Hezbollah joining the latest war was a 'grave mistake'. Reuters Info

The continuing conflict must "cease as soon as possible", Mr Barrot said, calling on Tehran to end its attacks and commit to "major concessions" so that "a political solution can be found that makes peaceful coexistence possible for Iran with its regional environment and the international community".

In Lebanon, Iran-backed militia Hezbollah "made a grave mistake", Mr Barrot said, by joining the war, provoking an Israeli response that killed 31 people and wounding 149 in the south of the country.

France has indefinitely postponed a conference to support the Lebanese army planned for this week due to the war.

“Nearly 400,000 French citizens are residents or visitors in the dozen countries of the region,” Mr Barrot added. “Our system is already in place locally to facilitate departures by land when possible, which is not the case in all the countries concerned,” he said.

The airspace in most of the region has been shut except in Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Over the weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron held two exceptional defence meetings to address the joint US-Israeli attacks against Iran and Tehran's ensuing strikes on Arab states.

Mr Macron said said France would "strengthen [its] defensive posture" and "stand alongside those with whom we have defence treaties".