President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iranian strikes with global leaders including Donald Trump

President Sheikh Mohamed has held further talks with global leaders following the attacks by Iran on Gulf countries.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke to US President Donald Trump in a phone call, with the leaders discussing the “blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly countries in the region”, state news agency Wam reported in the early hours of Monday.

They also exchanged views on events taking place across the region and their implications for regional and international security and peace.

Sheikh Mohamed also received a phone call from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night.

Mr Modi made clear his country’s rejection of the Iranian attacks on UAE territory and expressed India’s solidarity with the Emirates.

The UAE President also spoke on the phone to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal. They discussed how Iran's actions “constitute a clear violation of state sovereignty, threaten regional security, and undermine regional and international stability”.

Sheikh Mohamed also had phone calls about the situation in the Middle East with the President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno; Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi; Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye; Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto; Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara; and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The UAE President also had calls from Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus; Guy Parmelin, President of Switzerland; Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze; Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Maldives; Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store; Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani; Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic; Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid; and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with Hussein Al Sheikh, Vice President of Palestine; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan; Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy; Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Sheikh Abdullah also spoke to Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait; Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain; S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs for India; Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Egypt; Asaad Al Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syria; Yvette Cooper, UK Foreign Secretary; Jose Manuel Albares, Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs; Javier Martínez-Acha, Foreign Affairs Minister for Panama; and Gunter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Chancellor of Germany.

The calls “addressed the grave consequences of the ongoing regional escalation”, reported Wam.