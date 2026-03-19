President Sheikh Mohamed writes to Chinese leader on boosting ties

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on relations between their two countries and ways to enhance them.

The letter was delivered by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Presidential Special Envoy to China and chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, during a visit to Beijing, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, the sides addressed regional developments in light of the Iranian missile and drone attacks against the UAE and neighbouring countries.

They also reviewed the development of the strategic partnership between the UAE and China, discussing ways to enhance co-operation, especially in the political, economy, energy, education and culture sectors.