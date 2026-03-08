Zayed Humanitarian Day: UAE President says Sheikh Zayed's values guide nation in 'challenging times'

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday paid tribute to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, saying he remained a guiding light for the country during “challenging times”.

In an uplifting message to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day, the President said Sheikh Zayed's vision served as a reminder that “humanity and solidarity will always prevail”.

Zayed Humanitarian Day is observed annually on the 19th day of Ramadan, the date of Sheikh Zayed's death in 2004.

This year it takes place against the backdrop of regional conflict, as the UAE defends itself against a barrage of daily missile and drone attacks from Iran.

“On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we reflect on the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose values of compassion, resilience, and care for people guide our nation, especially in challenging times,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“His vision reminds us that humanity and solidarity will always prevail.”

Lasting legacy

The annual event shines a light on Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian spirit and celebrates his efforts to drive progress and improve lives both in the Emirates and around the world.

Sheikh Zayed was not only the architect behind the birth of the UAE, but soon took steps to make sure his fledgling country was primed to make a difference to needy people around the world.

The Abu Dhabi Development Fund was established in 1971, while the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation was founded in 1992.

Under Sheikh Zayed, from 1971 to 2004, UAE aid was distributed to 117 countries, which amounted to about Dh90.5 billion. The Founding Father received awards and recognition from many countries for his humanitarian achievements.

His philanthropic values resonate today, with a wide variety of charitable organisations and institutions bearing his name.

Washington, the US capital, is home to the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Paediatric Surgical Innovation, which forms part of the Children’s National Hospital.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Great Ormond Street Hospital in London established the Zayed Centre for Rare Diseases in 2019, supported by a £60 million donation (Dh294 million) from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation.

Sheikh Zayed made the building of mosques in the UAE a priority. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is the best known and most spectacular example.

But there are many more Sheikh Zayed mosques worldwide, include one at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in England, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s Mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo, Indonesia, and another in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.