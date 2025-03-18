What is Zayed Humanitarian Day?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/18/president-sheikh-mohamed-underlines-uaes-philanthropic-vision-ahead-of-zayed-humanitarian-day/" target="_blank">Zayed Humanitarian Day</a> falls on Wednesday. It is marked each year on <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> 19, the date UAE Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed</a> bin Sultan Al Nahyan, died in 2004. The annual event celebrates Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian legacy. It is also an occasion to announce the launch of humanitarian and charitable programmes through official community events in the Emirates. Since the death of Sheikh Zayed, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> has celebrated Zayed Humanitarian Day to commemorate his legacy and continue his journey of giving. Sheikh Zayed was a symbol of giving and provided aid to needy people around the world. The Abu Dhabi Development Fund was established in 1971, while the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation was founded in 1992. Under Sheikh Zayed, from 1971 to 2004, UAE aid was distributed to 117 countries, which amounted to about Dh90.5 billion, state news agency Wam reported. The Founding Father received awards and recognition from many countries for his humanitarian achievements. According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Zayed Humanitarian Day focuses on these areas: Last year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> announced the launch of a Dh20 billion ($5.44 billion) initiative to support humanitarian projects around the world. The Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative seeks to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable communities. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, on Tuesday also shared news of his initiative’s humanitarian efforts. Writing on X, he said he led a meeting of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to review the results of the previous year. It showed that total expenditure amounted to Dh2.2 billion ($599 million) across the relief, health, education and community sectors. The number of beneficiaries reached 149 million people in 118 countries, he added, noting that 170,000 volunteers supported the foundation.