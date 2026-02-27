UAE’s Mother of the Nation ship arrives in Egypt with 7,300 tonnes of Gaza aid

The UAE’s 13th humanitarian aid ship has arrived at Egypt’s El Arish Port carrying more than 7,300 tonnes of supplies for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The vessel, named Umm Al Emarat – meaning Mother of the Nation – left Khalifa Port this month. Its cargo will be transferred for delivery into Gaza.

Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE ambassador to Egypt, received the vessel alongside a high-level delegation from UAE charitable institutions and Egyptian partners, state news agency Wam reported.

What's on board?

Part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the supplies have been tailored for Ramadan needs.

The ship is carrying 4,267 tonnes of food parcels, 386 tonnes of food supplies to support community kitchens and 290 tonnes of dates.

The aid is contained in thousands of individual boxes. Each parcel is designed to support a family of seven for about a week and contains staple items such as flour, rice, oil and canned goods.

Shelter support makes up a further 2,303 tonnes, including 3,495 tents, Eid clothing, relief bags and hygiene supplies.

Medical assistance totals 54 tonnes, and includes ventilators, hospital beds, protective equipment and air purification devices.

The mission to supply aid to Gaza continues under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Since the start of the war, UAE assistance has exceeded $3 billion, with more than 122,000 tonnes delivered through air, land and sea routes.

A ceasefire in October halted two years of conflict that began when Hamas and other groups attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and abducting about 240.

Israel immediately began a large-scale campaign in Gaza that destroyed most of the coastal enclave and killed at least 71,000 people.