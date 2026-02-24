WHO delegation visits UAE field hospital in Gaza

A delegation from the World Health Organisation visited a field hospital established by the UAE to deliver aid to Gaza.

During the visit, essential medicines and medical supplies were handed over to the delegation to help other Palestinian hospitals and enable them to continue delivering healthcare services to patients, reported the state news agency Wam on Tuesday.

This support "forms part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to assist the health sector in Gaza and alleviate the burdens faced by medical institutions in providing urgent and essential care to the population, added Wam.

The field hospital is part of the UAE's relief campaign – called Operation Gallant Knight 3 – set up following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The operation involves delivering aid through a continuous air, land and sea bridge, including food, medical supplies, shelter materials and water.

The establishment of field and floating hospitals, desalination plants and efforts to transfer critical cases for treatment in the UAE have been critical to relieving pressure on local health infrastructure.