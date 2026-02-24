Abu Dhabi iftar offers respite from ‘unbearable pain’ for thousands of Gaza patients

More than 3,000 Gazans gathered on Tuesday for a group iftar at Emirates Humanitarian City (EHC), many arriving in wheelchairs or bearing amputated limbs and burn injuries.

Those who attended said the gathering offered brief relief from the pain of being separated from their families in Gaza, while they receive medical treatment in the UAE.

Many are still waiting for Gaza's borders to open so they can return home. EHC spokesman Mubarak Al Qahtani said the aim of the iftar was not simply the meal itself, but bringing people together.

"We know there is nothing we can do to replace the families they left behind or the loved ones they lost,” he said. “But the least we can do is offer support and be there for them. We didn’t want anyone breaking their fast alone – being together, surrounded by others, can offer some comfort.”

Round tables seating six or seven, at which families sat with their children and neighbours, were set out across the EHC lawns.

“Ramadan in Gaza is better because we have our families,” said Zahr Shehada, 62, who arrived in the UAE with her daughters Reem and Nour in 2023.

Reem was diagnosed with breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes. She came with her two-week-old son, leaving three other children behind in Gaza.

“As soon as I finish treatment, I want to go back to be with them,” Reem said. Her mother added: “I miss Ramadan with my family. Sitting around the table together, everyone talking, even complaining about the food – everything I used to dislike, I love and miss now. It is beautiful here but nothing is better than being with your family.”

EHC plans to host regular group iftars, offering different cuisines each week.

“This week we chose Arabic food, next week Palestinian dishes,” Mr Al Qahtani said. “We also have different programmes and activities planned for them.”

Hosan Abu Hatab, 45, had surgery on a tumour weighing 1.7kg on his back. “The pain was unbearable,” he said.

He arrived in the UAE in 2023 with his brother. His three sons are still in Gaza.

“Ramadan in Gaza is better because you are with your family, but a Ramadan with no pain and being safe in the UAE is also beautiful,” he said. “I am grateful to be better.”

Shelter from horrors in Gaza

The EHC has served as a sanctuary for many of those affected by the violence of the war. The centre is part of the UAE's continuing humanitarian operations in solidarity with the Palestinians.

About medical 150 appointments are carried out each day within the vast complex, not including patients admitted to hospital in the capital for complex surgery.

A separate building houses a pharmacy, clinics, a ward with hospital beds staffed by doctors, paediatricians, an internal medicine doctor, psychiatrists, dentists and a rehabilitation specialist.

EHC has a medical team of more than 50 doctors, nurses, therapists and administrators. A school serving more than 400 children has also been established to support Gazans living there.