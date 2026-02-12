Emirati national identity committee launched to promote UAE values

An Emirati national identity committee has been launched to oversee the UAE government’s plan to promote local values.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, established the committee on Thursday. It will be chaired by Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed.

The government strategy aims to strengthen national belonging and pride in the Emirati identity, reinforce family and social cohesion, and promote UAE values on the global stage through international co-operation and engagement.

It will be overseen by the newly established committee with a mandate to integrate initiatives and programmes relating to national identity across the Emirates.

What will the committee do?

Committee members have been tasked with codifying a definition of the Emirati national identity by establishing a national reference framework and guiding methodology for embedding national identity across priority sectors.

It will also propose and develop initiatives and projects that reinforce national identity while creating a national index to measure levels of community adoption and pride.

Integrated communication plans will be established to enhance the presence of the Emirati identity across the media.

What is the strategy?

The strategy was first developed by the Ministry of Culture and the National Projects Office at the Presidential Court during the Government Annual Meetings 2025.

It is based on three main pillars: defining the identity, establishing its presence across all sectors, and developing a National Identity Index to ensure the integration of efforts and sustainability of their impact.

The strategy was developed in co-ordination with more than 40 federal and local entities from various sectors.

In November, the UAE government defined the Emirati national identity as one centred on six core elements. These are:

Islamic values and ethics

The Arabic language and Emirati dialect

The Union and homeland

Heritage, customs and traditions

History, geography and collective memory

The Emirati family as the primary foundation for society

The strategy also set five core values of what the Emirati character is. These are: