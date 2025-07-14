Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed named chair of UAE's Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity

Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed has been named as chair of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, a UAE philanthropic organisation that aims to advance health care in vulnerable communities around the world.

Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikha Mariam was appointed to the role to support the growth of the foundation, which was established in March.

She will be supported by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, who will serve as vice chair, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

“The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity reflects the philanthropic legacy of our nation and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," said Sheikha Mariam, daughter of the President.

"It is an honour to continue guiding this commitment towards serving humanity and investing in the building blocks of human progress to enable people everywhere to thrive.”

Sheikha Mariam, also deputy chairwoman of the Presidential Court for National Projects, has in recent years taken on several key roles focused on supporting the development of the UAE.

She was appointed as chair of the Quality of Education Centre in July 2023, two months after being named vice chairwoman of the Education and Human Resources Council. She supervised the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and was instrumental in establishing the Founder's Memorial, which celebrates the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In 2017, Sheikha Mariam received the Pride of the UAE Award in recognition of her work to support humanitarian and academic endeavours. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, son of the President, is also Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

Global support

President Sheikh Mohamed reviews plans for the recently established Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation For Humanity at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court The foundation aims to advance human potential, support global health priorities, and expand opportunities for the most vulnerable communities around the world The foundation will focus on advancing sustainable efforts in global health and inclusive development by investing in innovative solutions that empower individuals and communities, driving prosperity and progress Sheikh Mohamed is briefed on the foundation’s mission Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court Over the next five years, the Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity aims to reach more than 500 million people across more than 50 countries, spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East

The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity will seek to enhance healthcare services as part of a broader effort to change the lives of people with limited access to critical resources. The foundation will invest in health systems to boost workforces in less wealthy nations and provide new equipment to help tackle preventable diseases.

It is hoped its programmes will reach more than 500 million people in more than 50 countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East in a five-year period.

In April, the foundation unveiled its first major project, aimed at preventing 300,000 deaths in childbirth in sub-Saharan Africa over the next five years as part of a $600 million healthcare strategy.

The foundation will also work with African governments, national organisations and experts to provide access to quality care for 34 million mothers and babies by 2030. It will operate in 10 African countries – Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe – to help improve maternal and newborn survival rates.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

WTL%20SCHEDULE %3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2019%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EKites%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EAliassime%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3ESwiatek%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Tiesto%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2020%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Wizkid%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2021%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3EBadosa%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Ne-Yo%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2022%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EHawks%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EThiem%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3EKontaveit%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20deadmau5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(2pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EEagles%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EKyrgios%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3EGarcia%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2024%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFinals%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Armin%20Van%20Buuren%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years %3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE CLOWN OF GAZA Director: Abdulrahman Sabbah Starring: Alaa Meqdad Rating: 4/5

Straightforward ways to reduce sugar in your family's diet Ban fruit juice and sodas

Eat a hearty breakfast that contains fats and wholegrains, such as peanut butter on multigrain toast or full-fat plain yoghurt with whole fruit and nuts, to avoid the need for a 10am snack

Give young children plain yoghurt with whole fruits mashed into it

Reduce the number of cakes, biscuits and sweets. Reserve them for a treat

Don’t eat dessert every day

Make your own smoothies. Always use the whole fruit to maintain the benefit of its fibre content and don’t add any sweeteners

Always go for natural whole foods over processed, packaged foods. Ask yourself would your grandmother have eaten it?

Read food labels if you really do feel the need to buy processed food

Eat everything in moderation