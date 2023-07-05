Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed: the education champion helping to shape future of sector

Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed is primed to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's education sector and ensuring the next generation is equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the workplace.

Sheikha Mariam was appointed chairwoman of the Quality of Education Centre on Monday, as part of several key announcements made in a UAE Cabinet meeting led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Her remit is to lead a centre that will approve targets for all levels of education nationwide and give the go-ahead for the policies, strategies and legislation that will provide a road map for the continuing growth of the sector.

The centre will work closely with the Ministry of Education and other groups across the country to achieve its goals.

Under the guidance of Sheikha Mariam, it will also be responsible for monitoring the performance of the education sector and ensure it is keeping pace with the demands of a rapidly evolving labour market in the Emirates.

"We are optimistic about Sheikha Mariam's joining the educational system team in the country under the supervision of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed [chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council] and optimistic about distinctive national educational outcomes,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Extensive experience

Sheikha Mariam, daughter of President Sheikh Mohamed, is well placed to oversee the development, having built up a wealth of experience in various government positions.

She has taken on a number of roles that champion the UAE and harness the talent of its people.

In May, she was appointed vice chairwoman of the Education and Human Resources Council, which was formed last June and is headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

She serves as chairwoman of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, which supports strategic projects across art, culture and heritage, early childhood development and health.

She also acts as principal adviser to the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme at NYU Abu Dhabi and honorary chairwoman of the Special Olympics UAE.

She supervised the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and has headed the Executive Committee of the UAE National Day Celebrations since 2011.

In 2017, Sheikha Mariam received the Pride of the UAE Award in recognition of her work to support humanitarian and academic endeavours.

She was instrumental in establishing The Founder's Memorial, which celebrates the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and served as deputy chairwoman of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee.

'Education is key'

The UAE leadership has pinpointed a successful education sector as a cornerstone of its development. President Sheikh Mohamed in November said education remained a key priority.

“By harnessing innovation and investing in our people, the UAE’s journey of progress will continue,” he told a gathering of UAE leaders.

In May, the Ministry of Education announced the introduction of an elective subject model for Grade 11 and 12 learners to ensure the nation's youth reach their full potential.

The new programme will initially be introduced for Grade 11 secondary school pupils – aged 16 and 17 – in the 2023-24 academic year.

The ministry said the strategy would allow pupils to select subjects that best suit their academic abilities, coming in the important years before enrolling at university or embarking on careers.

In February, the Ministry of Education said universities in the UAE would be allowed to set their own entry requirements for pupils studying at publicly run schools.

The Emirates Standardised Test, known as Emsat, will no longer be a mandatory requirement for admission to the country's higher education institutions.

The new rules will come into effect at the start of the next academic year in September.