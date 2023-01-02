Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sets out UAE's key priorities for 2023

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has set out the UAE's five key priorities for the year ahead during the first Cabinet meeting of 2023.

Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Vice President, said the Emirates would focus on consolidating its national identity; championing the environment and sustainability; developing the education sector; boosting Emiratisation policies; and expanding economic partnerships across the globe.

The Dubai Ruler hailed the nation's progress during 2022 and looked forward to fulfiling its ambitions in the coming 12 months.

"We have five government priorities during 2023 that we approved today in the Council of Ministers.

"The first: national identity and its consolidation. The second: the environment and enhancing its sustainability. The third: the educational system and the development of its vision, indicators and outputs. The fourth: the localization process and its acceleration. The fifth: our international economic partnerships and their expansion."

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE boasted "one of the most adaptable governments in the world".

"We reviewed the outcome of 2022. The Cabinet issued more than 900 decisions. A total of 22 government policies were developed and approved, 68 federal laws were revised and issued, 113 national regulatory regulations were drafted, approved, and implemented.

"International agreements were signed and approved in 2022, preparing our economic, social, infrastructure, and digital sectors for the next stage.

"In 2022, the government formed more than 120 teams from 110 federal and local authorities and 50 private sector agencies to work on updating more than 100 federal social, economic, educational, and regulatory laws to stay current with many changes that have passed us and the world.

"Our teams' efforts have made us one of the most adaptable governments in the world."

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE was ranked among the best in the world in a number of developmental, economic and social sectors in 2022.

"Our country was ranked among the top five countries in the world in 339 developmental, economic, and social indicators in 2022.

He said the Emirates would continue to work to achieve its ambitions to be the best in the world.

"As we embark on a new journey in 2023, our country will compete with itself and race against time in order to be the first and best in the world, God willing," he wrote.

"To achieve the vision of my brother, the President of the State, God protect him, and the aspirations of our people to create the best economic, social, and development environment, the Cabinet is the main engine for co-ordinating efforts, unifying energies, and developing policies and strategies.

"The new year brings with it a lot of optimism for us, our work teams, and a brighter future, God willing."