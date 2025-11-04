Sheikh Khaled meets Sheikh Hamdan on sidelines of Government Annual Meetings

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on the sidelines of the Government Annual Meetings.

The meeting focused on reviewing joint initiatives and strategic projects to improve quality of life in the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Hamdan then joined members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and the Executive Council of Dubai for a commemorative photograph.

The seventh Government Annual Meetings started on Tuesday, bringing together more than 500 officials and leaders from various government bodies.

Chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, this year's event runs from November 4 to 6.

The agenda is set to focus on citizens' priorities, with sessions addressing the future of national housing, the performance of the UAE’s healthcare sector and innovative solutions for traffic congestion.

Dubai investment plan

Later on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan confirmed the approval of a Dh18.3 billion ($4.98 billion) Public Parks and Greenery Strategy, aimed at developing 630 parks, tripling the number of trees and increasing annual park visits to 95 million.

He also announced the Aviation Talent 33 initiative, designed to create 15,000 new jobs in the sector, as well as plans to establish 60 affordable schools by 2033.

