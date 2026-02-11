Sheikh Mansour approves plans to champion legacy of Sheikh Zayed for generations to come

The UAE on Wednesday underlined its mission to preserve and promote the legacy of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, for generations to come.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, approved the strategic plan of The Founder's Office, which is dedicated to honouring the immense contributions of Sheikh Zayed to the rise of the nation.

Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the vision for the future during a presentation attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad, chairman of The Founder’s Office, Reem Yousif Al Shimmari, director general of The Founder’s Office, and senior officials.

The strategy establishes a national framework that aims to ensure the life, legacy, values and principles of Sheikh Zayed remain a "living source of inspiration for current and future generations", state news agency Wam reported.

The office will seek to provide a platform to shine a light on the achievements of the country's inaugural president, both in the Emirates and on the global stage.

It includes the development of educational and knowledge-based content related to Sheikh Zayed, guidelines for the use of his name and image, the review of publications and other content related to his life, and co-ordination with government and private entities involved in the collection, documentation, archiving and dissemination of materials related to the Founder.

“The late Sheikh Zayed was a wise and visionary leader whose achievements at the local, regional and international levels represent an unparalleled model of leadership in modern history," Sheikh Mansour said.

"His thought, vision and principles remain an integral part of our national heritage and enduring foundations for seizing the opportunities, and confronting the challenges of the future.”

Sheikh Mansour praised the progress achieved in recent years to honour Sheikh Zayed, and called for latest innovations and technology to be harnessed to reach younger generations.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad said the work of the office is guided by the Founding Father’s values and philosophy, ensuring his vision remains a guiding light for the UAE’s sustainable development and future trajectory.