UAE agrees to send another $5 million worth of aid to Sudan

The UAE has signed an agreement to deliver $5 million worth of support to Sudan Humanitarian Fund.

The deal between the UAE Aid Agency and the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is designed to strengthening the emergency humanitarian response to the civil war in Sudan, state news agency Wam reported.

“In light of the continuing conflict in Sudan, the UAE continues its urgent humanitarian response and stands in solidarity with those affected by this tragic and devastating civil war,” said UAE Aid Agency chairman Ahmed Al Ameri.

“The UAE remains committed to supporting international efforts to meet pressing humanitarian needs and save lives in conflict-ridden areas.”

He added that the large-scale displacement of people to neighbouring countries such as Chad, South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia, requires intensified efforts and a swift response to ensure early recovery and stability.

Humanitarian disaster

The war in Sudan erupted in 2023 when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the formerly allied paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The SAF and RSF have both been accused of committing war crimes.

Since 2015, the UAE has provided $4.24 billion in assistance to Sudan. Since 2023, the UAE has allocated $784 million in humanitarian aid.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said earlier this week that Sudan has been pushed into “an abyss of unimaginable dimensions”. He was speaking after a five-day visit, his first since November 2022, that took him to Port Sudan and camps for displaced people in the east of the country.

The war has created what the UN says is the world’s largest humanitarian and displacement crisis. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, and more than 13 million displaced.