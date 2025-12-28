UAE provides $8m in critical aid to support refugees in East Africa

The UAE and Norway have joined forces to step up humanitarian aid efforts for refugees affected by conflict in East Africa.

The UAE International Aid Agency on Sunday signed a co-operation agreement with the Norwegian Refugee Council to provide additional support to displaced citizens and to assist host communities for refugees in Ethiopia, Uganda, and other countries in the region.

The agreement, which will see the UAE will provide an $8 million grant, was signed by Rashid Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Logistics Support at the UAE Aid Agency, and Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, in the presence of Fatema Khamis Salem Khalfan Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Norway.

“We thank the UAE for this support, which will enable us to expand our noble humanitarian work to save the lives of refugee families in need of essential assistance in Ethiopia, Uganda, and other areas of East Africa,” said Mr Egeland.

“At a time when global humanitarian funding faces multiple challenges that prevent millions of affected people from accessing humanitarian aid, UAE’s support represents an important and vital step toward overcoming these challenges.

"Our partnership with the UAE embodies the solidarity required to meet growing humanitarian needs and to preserve the dignity of those affected by crises.”