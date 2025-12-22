Dubai to launch RV network to plot course for road trips to nature

Dubai on Monday unveiled a major tourism drive aimed at establishing a dedicated recreational vehicle network to encourage road trips to the emirate's leading nature spots.
A host of RV stations, serviced parks and tailored experiences are to be launched to help connect visitors with Dubai's mountain, beach and desert landscapes.
The key project - to be led by Dubai Municipality - has been heralded as the region's first such integrated RV route and will seek to champion a love of the great outdoors.
The municipality will develop the core infrastructure and issue the regulatory framework required to enable private-sector developers and operators to build, manage, and operate RV routes and dedicated parks.
Authorities have not said when the RV route will be opened and what destinations will be part of the scheme.
“The launch of the UAE’s first integrated RV route reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing innovative and sustainable tourism models that enhance quality of life and create new economic opportunities," said Bader Anwahi, chief executive officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality.
"By establishing the regulatory and infrastructure foundations for RV routes and parks, Dubai Municipality is enabling private-sector participation while offering residents and visitors new ways to experience Dubai’s natural environments through accessible, family-oriented outdoor destinations.”
The strategy will support Dubai's long-term efforts to cement its status as a global tourism hub, while shining a light on the emirate's natural treasures.
The scheme will seek to attract investment by offering incentives, subsidies and reduced land costs for developers and operators.
Dubai Municipality will also work with financial institutions to offer flexible payment solutions that support RV ownership, rental models, and broader industry expansion.
The RV network is designed to enable families to explore Dubai’s natural destinations through connected road-trip journeys that suit all age groups.
Celebrating nature
While Dubai is famed for its urban attractions - such as shimmering skyscrapers, a multitude of malls and other leisure offerings - authorities have placed a renewed focus on promoting its countryside.
In October 2024, the Dubai government set out a Dh390 million strategy to transform the emirate's rural areas to create "an ideal destination to live and work", and boost tourism.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, approved 37 projects – slated for completion by 2028 – to enhance Dubai's countryside and develop diverse tourist attractions.
He also unveiled a master plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, a 100km road for vehicles and bicycles to promote desert tourism and provide investment opportunities for local communities.
The Crown Prince said the series of initiatives aimed to “transform Dubai’s rural areas and countryside to be among the best, most beautiful, and enjoyable for all".
Meanwhile, a Dh3.6 billion mega project primed to transform the Dubai town of Hatta is gathering pace, with work complete on a vast amphitheatre, three farms and a school set to serve more than 1,000 pupils.
A 15-kilometre mountain biking trail and a 10km hiking route have also been built under the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, which aims to raise living standards and turn the beauty spot into a tourist destination.
Plans for a 213-home neighbourhood in Makan for Emiratis are also taking shape, with work under way on the Hatta Majlis, a community space designed to accommodate gatherings of up to 130 people.
A new wedding hall with a capacity of 1,000 people is also under construction as part of the revamp, being led by the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta.