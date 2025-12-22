Dubai to launch RV network to plot course for road trips to nature

Dubai on Monday unveiled a major tourism drive aimed at establishing a dedicated recreational vehicle network to encourage road trips to the emirate's leading nature spots.

A host of RV stations, serviced parks and tailored experiences are to be launched to help connect visitors with Dubai's mountain, beach and desert landscapes.

The key project - to be led by Dubai Municipality - has been heralded as the region's first such integrated RV route and will seek to champion a love of the great outdoors.

The municipality will develop the core infrastructure and issue the regulatory framework required to enable private-sector developers and operators to build, manage, and operate RV routes and dedicated parks.

Authorities have not said when the RV route will be opened and what destinations will be part of the scheme.

“The launch of the UAE’s first integrated RV route reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing innovative and sustainable tourism models that enhance quality of life and create new economic opportunities," said Bader Anwahi, chief executive officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality.

"By establishing the regulatory and infrastructure foundations for RV routes and parks, Dubai Municipality is enabling private-sector participation while offering residents and visitors new ways to experience Dubai’s natural environments through accessible, family-oriented outdoor destinations.”

The strategy will support Dubai's long-term efforts to cement its status as a global tourism hub, while shining a light on the emirate's natural treasures.

The scheme will seek to attract investment by offering incentives, subsidies and reduced land costs for developers and operators.

Dubai Municipality will also work with financial institutions to offer flexible payment solutions that support RV ownership, rental models, and broader industry expansion.

The RV network is designed to enable families to explore Dubai’s natural destinations through connected road-trip journeys that suit all age groups.

Celebrating nature

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has approved a master plan for Saih Al Salam Scenic Route and Dubai Countryside and Rural Areas Development Projects. Dubai Media Office

The plan includes the development of five service and recreational stations for residents and tourists. Dubai Media Office

These projects will be implemented in partnership with the private sector. Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Hamdan also approved several projects to develop Dubai’s rural areas and countryside during the period from 2024 to 2028. Dubai Media Office

The portfolio includes 37 projects and initiatives, with an estimated cost of about Dh390 million. Dubai Media Office

The Master Plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route includes the development of five tourist stations and the construction of 97.86km of cycling tracks, increasing the total track length in the area to 156.61km. Dubai Media Office

According to the plan, the Main Hub Station near Al Qudra Lakes will include the establishment of a traditional market, featuring several shops selling local products typical of the rural areas. Dubai Media Office

It will also have an open-air cinema near the Last Exit, offering a unique experience of watching movies in a natural setting. Dubai Media Office

The first phase of the rural and countryside plan includes the provision of 18 new services for residents of these areas. Dubai Media Office

While Dubai is famed for its urban attractions - such as shimmering skyscrapers, a multitude of malls and other leisure offerings - authorities have placed a renewed focus on promoting its countryside.

In October 2024, the Dubai government set out a Dh390 million strategy to transform the emirate's rural areas to create "an ideal destination to live and work", and boost tourism.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, approved 37 projects – slated for completion by 2028 – to enhance Dubai's countryside and develop diverse tourist attractions.

He also unveiled a master plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, a 100km road for vehicles and bicycles to promote desert tourism and provide investment opportunities for local communities.

The Crown Prince said the series of initiatives aimed to “transform Dubai’s rural areas and countryside to be among the best, most beautiful, and enjoyable for all".

Meanwhile, a Dh3.6 billion mega project primed to transform the Dubai town of Hatta is gathering pace, with work complete on a vast amphitheatre, three farms and a school set to serve more than 1,000 pupils.

A 15-kilometre mountain biking trail and a 10km hiking route have also been built under the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, which aims to raise living standards and turn the beauty spot into a tourist destination.

Plans for a 213-home neighbourhood in Makan for Emiratis are also taking shape, with work under way on the Hatta Majlis, a community space designed to accommodate gatherings of up to 130 people.

A new wedding hall with a capacity of 1,000 people is also under construction as part of the revamp, being led by the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta.

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950