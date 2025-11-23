Dh3.6bn Hatta mega project takes shape as amphitheatre and new school complete

A Dh3.6 billion ($980,000) mega project primed to transform the Dubai enclave of Hatta is gathering pace, with work complete on a vast amphitheatre, three farms and a new school set to serve more than 1,000 pupils.

A 15-kilometre mountain biking trail and a 10km hiking route have also been built under the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, which aims to raise living standards and turn the beauty spot into a tourist destination.

Plans for a 213-home neighbourhood in Makan for Emiratis are also taking shape, with work under way on the Hatta Majlis, a community space designed to accommodate gatherings of up to 130 people.

A new wedding hall with a capacity of 1,000 people is also under construction as part of the revamp, being led by the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta.

Visitor attraction

The Hatta Dam Amphitheatre spans 610 metres and offers an accessible route to the dam's peak.

Six rest areas are positioned along the ascent, which rises 37m from the base. Reaching the summit takes around 17 minutes, with panoramic views for those making the journey.

The incline has been developed at suitable gradients to ensure a comfortable and safe route for all users.

Its design accommodates the needs of people with disabilities and preserves the natural landscape through suspended-structure techniques that eliminate the need for further excavation work.

Dubai Ruler tours Hatta in 2024 - in pictures

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has visited Hatta . All photos: Dubai Media Office Sheikh Mohammed visited projects carried out to preserve nature and enhance the sustainable environment of Hatta Sheikh Mohammed during his tour of Hatta Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Winter in Hatta festival, one of the five festivals included in the Winter in Hatta 2024 programme Sheikh Mohammed during the tour of Hatta Sheikh Mohammed signs a book in Hatta

Visitors can also reach the Hatta Waterfalls by a path linked to the base of the amphitheatre.

The natural slope of the dam was used to create a mosaic covering 2,200 square metres and crafted from 1.2 million pieces of natural marble, depicting the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, the late ruler of Dubai.

Top of the class

The new school features 44 classrooms, dedicated learning laboratories, indoor sports halls and playgrounds covering 4,700 sq m.

It also features a multipurpose theatre with 416 seats, including four designated for those with disabilities, a kindergarten section and a medical clinic.

The committee also completed maintenance works at four schools: Hatta 1, Hatta 2, Rashid bin Saeed School and Al Dhahra. The maintenance programme covered upgrades to science labs and classrooms, renewal of flooring and bathrooms, the development of new indoor and outdoor sports facilities, and the replacement of previous lighting systems with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

Growing strong

Three farms have been created to help bolster food security and promote sustainable agriculture.

The development of Strawberry Farm involved expanding the outdoor cultivation area and upgrading the greenhouse by increasing the number of strawberry seedlings through innovative vertical farming systems using hydroponic technology.

At Leafy Greens Farm, three greenhouses with hydroponic farming systems were developed and supported by smart crop-management systems, enhancing operational efficiency and improving the quality of agricultural output. These were built alongside integrated storage buildings and specialised training spaces to nurture the skills of agricultural and technical personnel. The project also features an outlet where customers can buy fresh produce at the farm.

The Hatta Master Development Plan, part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, sets out to draw further tourism, business and investment to the area.

The bold vision for Hatta was first unveiled in October 2021 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

In January 2022, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued orders to form the supreme committee to oversee the development.

During a visit last December, the Dubai Ruler set out the emirate's ambitions to turn Hatta into a "global model for harmony between humans and nature".