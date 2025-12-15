UAE set for heavy rain, high winds and 'significant drop' in temperatures

The UAE is braced for more heavy rain, high winds and a drop in temperatures this week, following a wet weekend across much of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology said further rain was expected until Friday. It has warned that strong winds could reach speeds of up to 50kph in some areas, which could whip up dust and reduce visibility.

The NCM's online weather map shows Monday is expected to be largely dry, but heavy rain is forecast in Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah from Tuesday until Friday.

Dubai Municipality said it was on "high alert" to respond to weather-related incidents and ensure public safety.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi, which was relatively unaffected by the wintry weather at the weekend, urged the public to be vigilant, with rain expected later in the week.

There is a chance of intermittent spells of light to moderate rain until Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Media Office said. It added that the chance of wet weather would increase on Thursday and Friday, with heavy downpours possible in coastal and island areas.

"The public is advised to take precautions and follow instructions from official sources," the media office said.

The weather warnings come after rain, lightning and thunder was reported in parts of the UAE on Sunday. Ras Al Khaimah had the most severe downpours. Videos from the Storm Centre showed waterfalls forming on Jebel Jais.

Dubai residents also woke up to overcast skies.

Cooler weather on way

Temperatures are set to fall steadily throughout the week, with the NCM forecasting a "significant decrease" on Friday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday. It will be as low as 21ºC in Al Ain, where the mercury will drop to 10ºC by night-time.

