Thousands of cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride each year. Ruel Pableo for The National
Salik to raise toll charges for Dubai Ride cycling event on Sunday

Variable pricing strategy comes into effect for annual community race

The National

October 31, 2025

Dubai's road toll operator is to increase its peak-hour morning charges on Sunday as thousands gear up to take part in a major cycling event in the emirate.

The Salik Company said on Friday that revised fees would come into effect for the annual Dubai Ride, under a variable pricing strategy activated for major events and public holidays.

Motorists will pay Dh6 when passing through the city's toll gates between 6am and 10am, up from the usual Dh4 charge.

The typical Dh4 fee will be reinstated from 10am until 1am the following day, with charges waived between 1am to 6am on Monday as normal.

Drivers typically pay a Dh4 levy from 6am to 1am on Sundays, with no charges outside of those hours.

Salik previously increased Sunday toll charges under the same dynamic charging plan in June.

Salik said on social media that toll rates were to be updated on Sunday as part of "ongoing efforts to support smooth traffic flow during major community events in Dubai and to further enhance the smart mobility experience for all road use".

Salik revised its road tolls in January, increasing charges from a Dh4 flat fee to Dh6 during busy periods.

Two new Salik gates in Dubai – at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and at Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road – were activated in November last year, which took the number of toll gates in the emirate to 10.

Saddling up for success

A participant raises up his bicycle at Dubai Ride. All photos: Ruel Pableo for The National
A participant raises up his bicycle at Dubai Ride. All photos: Ruel Pableo for The National
People gathered at Sheikh Zayed Road for the event
People gathered at Sheikh Zayed Road for the event
A participant rides with the UAE flag behind his bicycle
A participant rides with the UAE flag behind his bicycle
The event is open to cyclists of all ages and abilities
The event is open to cyclists of all ages and abilities
Some participants wear costumes as they took part in the ride
Some participants wear costumes as they took part in the ride
Early participants take part in Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge
Early participants take part in Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge
Experienced riders started as early as 5am for a new feature called Speed Laps, which was open to cyclists who could maintain an average speed of 30kph
Experienced riders started as early as 5am for a new feature called Speed Laps, which was open to cyclists who could maintain an average speed of 30kph
Other routes included 4km and 12km rides that began at 6.15am with five starting points to choose from on Sheikh Zayed Road
Other routes included 4km and 12km rides that began at 6.15am with five starting points to choose from on Sheikh Zayed Road
Sheikh Zayed Road was closed for a few hours for the event
Sheikh Zayed Road was closed for a few hours for the event
The 4km downtown family route went down Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa
The 4km downtown family route went down Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa
The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route went from Dubai World Trade Centre, past landmarks including Museum of the Future and Coco-Cola Arena to Safa Park and back
The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route went from Dubai World Trade Centre, past landmarks including Museum of the Future and Coco-Cola Arena to Safa Park and back
This is the fifth year Dubai Ride has taken place
This is the fifth year Dubai Ride has taken place
On November 24, the road will close again for Dubai Run, which will be the grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge
On November 24, the road will close again for Dubai Run, which will be the grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Ride is the biggest community cycling event in the city, and one of the flagship events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The free-to-attend race will take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning. It is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to encourage the public to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Dubai Ride registered a record 37,130 people last year, and organisers are anticipating higher participation this year.

Updated: October 31, 2025, 2:22 PM