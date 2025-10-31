Salik to raise toll charges for Dubai Ride cycling event on Sunday

Dubai's road toll operator is to increase its peak-hour morning charges on Sunday as thousands gear up to take part in a major cycling event in the emirate.
The Salik Company said on Friday that revised fees would come into effect for the annual Dubai Ride, under a variable pricing strategy activated for major events and public holidays.
Motorists will pay Dh6 when passing through the city's toll gates between 6am and 10am, up from the usual Dh4 charge.
The typical Dh4 fee will be reinstated from 10am until 1am the following day, with charges waived between 1am to 6am on Monday as normal.
Drivers typically pay a Dh4 levy from 6am to 1am on Sundays, with no charges outside of those hours.
Salik previously increased Sunday toll charges under the same dynamic charging plan in June.
Salik said on social media that toll rates were to be updated on Sunday as part of "ongoing efforts to support smooth traffic flow during major community events in Dubai and to further enhance the smart mobility experience for all road use".
Salik revised its road tolls in January, increasing charges from a Dh4 flat fee to Dh6 during busy periods.
Two new Salik gates in Dubai – at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and at Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road – were activated in November last year, which took the number of toll gates in the emirate to 10.
Saddling up for success
The Dubai Ride is the biggest community cycling event in the city, and one of the flagship events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
The free-to-attend race will take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning. It is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities.
The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to encourage the public to adopt healthier lifestyles.
Dubai Ride registered a record 37,130 people last year, and organisers are anticipating higher participation this year.
