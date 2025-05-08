Dubai motorists to pay for fuel using Salik accounts under new digital drive

Dubai motorists can soon look forward to filling up their cars using neither cash nor card under a new smart payment partnership between the emirate's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/04/dubais-salik-reports-16-rise-in-q4-profit-after-revenue-gains-on-new-toll-gates-and-fines/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/04/dubais-salik-reports-16-rise-in-q4-profit-after-revenue-gains-on-new-toll-gates-and-fines/">road toll gate</a> operator and a leading petrol station company. An agreement announced on Thursday between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2023/12/22/salik-teams-up-with-emaar-to-develop-parking-management-system-at-dubai-mall/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2023/12/22/salik-teams-up-with-emaar-to-develop-parking-management-system-at-dubai-mall/">Salik Company</a> and Emirates National Oil Company (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/12/08/enoc-opens-first-green-hydrogen-fuel-station-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/12/08/enoc-opens-first-green-hydrogen-fuel-station-in-dubai/">Enoc</a>) will allow for fuel payments at service stations to be deducted from Salik e-wallets. The move is part of a broader government drive to promote digital services, boost efficiency and raise customer service standards. When the new digital system will be introduced has yet to be revealed but the companies are to launch joint marketing campaigns to publicise the scheme. Salik e-wallets are used by drivers as a payment method for charges incurred after passing through the city's 10 toll gates. The account balance can be topped up online to ensure sufficient funds are in place at all times. Under the plan, cameras with automatic number-plate recognition technology will be used at Enoc's network of service stations to identify the driver's Salik registration. Payment can then be deducted automatically from the Salik account linked to the number plate. Enoc has more than 200 service stations across the UAE, including 114 in Dubai. “Our collaboration with Enoc supports Salik’s broader strategy to drive digital transformation across the transportation and services sector," said Ibrahim Al Haddad, chief executive of Salik Company. "By introducing innovative, secure and seamless payment methods, we aim to enhance convenience for customers and road users. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced technologies that simplify transactions, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen Salik’s position as a key enabler of sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions across the emirate of Dubai.” Saif Al Falasi, group chief executive of Enoc, said the agreement was a "significant step towards enhancing the customer journey at our service stations". The Salik system was introduced in 2007 to ease traffic congestion, raise state revenue and encourage residents to use public transport. The first two gates were installed in Gharoud and Barsha, with Safa and Maktoum bridge gates added a year later. In 2013, three more were introduced, at Airport Tunnel, and two at Mamzar – south and north. In 2018, the Jebel Ali gate was created. Two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/01/dubais-two-new-salik-toll-gates-to-be-activated-on-november-24/" target="_blank" rel="">new Salik gates</a> – at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and at Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road – were activated in November. Motorists are charged to pass through each gate, with the amount deducted automatically from tags fixed to vehicle windscreens. The tags can be bought online or at service stations, and topped up online or through recharge cards.