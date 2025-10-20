UAE leaders send best wishes to people celebrating Diwali

UAE leaders have extended greetings to people around the world celebrating Diwali.
The messages were led by President Sheikh Mohamed, who posted a message of X expressing his best wishes to those celebrating the Hindu festival.
"Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May the coming year bring peace, health and prosperity to you and your loved ones," Sheikh Mohamed said.
Also offering greetings to those celebrating the Hindu festival of lights was Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. "Warmest wishes and greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world," Sheikh Mohammed said.
"May this festival of lights bring peace, safety and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali!"
Diwali is regarded as the most important Hindu festival. This year, celebrations began on October 18 with Dhanteras, with the main Diwali festivities falling today.
