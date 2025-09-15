UAE condemns Israel for 'brutal' attack on Qatar that 'violates international law'

The UAE has given its full support to Qatar in confronting “treacherous Israeli aggression”, according to a statement shared at a summit bringing together leaders of Arab and Muslim nations on Monday.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation at the emergency summit in Doha on Monday, which was convened following Israel's attack last week on Qatar.
“The region is currently facing a dangerous phase of instability and rapid changes, requiring increased co-ordination and co-operation among our countries to maintain regional stability, security, and to achieve development and prosperity for our nations and peoples,” added the statement, reported the state news agency Wam on Monday evening.
The UAE is steadfast in supporting Qatar on the “treacherous Israeli aggression against its territory and in all measures it may take to protect its security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Wam added.
The UAE delegation emphasised the importance of upholding international law and respecting state sovereignty “as the means to deter Israel and achieve peace”. It also stressed that Qatar is not standing alone and that the united voice of Arab and Islamic countries must lead to change, added Wam.
The statement described Israel's operation in Qatar as a “brutal assault” that will only lead to an escalation of tension in the region. The UAE called on the UN Security Council to “shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities to deter Israel and stop these barbaric aggressions”.
“This continued aggressive approach demonstrates a reckless disregard for regional stability, driving the area towards heightened tension and escalation,” the statement said. “Without a firm and deterrent international stance, these indiscriminate attacks will have grave repercussions for regional and international peace and security, establishing a situation that cannot be tolerated or ignored.”
Last week the UAE summoned Israel's deputy ambassador, David Ahad Horsandy, to strongly condemn the country's attack on Qatar and remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, criticised the hostile statements by Mr Netanyahu and said the attack on Doha was a flagrant breach of Qatar's sovereignty, as well as a serious assault on international law and the UN Charter, Wam reported on Friday.
