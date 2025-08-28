Ras Al Khaimah to overhaul motorway as construction booms

Ras Al Khaimah has announced a major overhaul of one of the emirate’s main motorways.

The Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road (E11) – an artery that passes through Ras Al Khaimah city – is to undergo significant upgrades to improve traffic flow, cut congestion and improve connectivity.

The emirate’s Public Services Department said the works will begin on September 1 with lanes to be added and bridges and tunnels built.

The works will involve road closures and diversions, while temporary roads will be built to accommodate traffic as improvement work continues.

The section affected provides access to residential neighbourhoods, hotels and industrial zones in Al Hamra and Mina Al Arab.

It also allows connections to major UAE-wide motorways such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Road (311).

The upgrade comes as the emirate experiences a boom, with more people and tourists arriving there.

Two lanes in each direction will widen the E11 through this stretch of RAK. Photo: rakpsd/Instagram

Announcing the update on its social media pages on Tuesday, the department said the project stretches from the Al Hamra Roundabout to the intersection with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

While an end date for the works or precise time frame were not provided, the works are scheduled to take place in several stages.

The first stage involves widening the road from two lanes to four in each direction and a service road built.

Sections of the road at Al Hamra Roundabout will be closed, with traffic redirected and a two-kilometre temporary road constructed to ensure vehicle movement during the works.

The second stage involves the construction of bridges and tunnels at four locations: Dolphin Junction; the E11 – E311 Junction; the Red tunnel; and the Mina Al Arab tunnel.

The works also cover the development of utilities such as electricity, telecoms, drainage as well as the installation of LED lighting.

Artist illustration of Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn

It comes as Ras Al Khaimah continues to grow, powered by hotel projects and property developments such as the $3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island resort.

Developers, including Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties, Dubai Investments, Dar Global and Damac Properties, are also believed to be lining up projects there.

Ras Al Khaimah's population is about 400,000, according to the emirate's media office, and it is growing.

A recent report from global real estate consultancy Savills noted the residential stock in Ras Al Khaimah is forecast to double by the end of 2030, with more than 11,000 units scheduled for completion.

Savills said the growth in property sales and tourism is being driven by more visitors, property launches and projects such as the Wynn resort.

