Ras Al Khaimah’s residential inventory expected to double by 2030

The residential stock in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/30/uaes-first-casino-resort-set-to-open-up-ras-al-khaimah-to-the-world/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/30/uaes-first-casino-resort-set-to-open-up-ras-al-khaimah-to-the-world/">Ras Al Khaimah</a> is forecast to double by the end of 2030 with more than 11,000 units scheduled for completion as the emirate experiences <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/03/why-british-tourists-are-falling-in-love-with-ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/03/why-british-tourists-are-falling-in-love-with-ras-al-khaimah/">rapid growth across its tourism and real estate sectors</a>, according to global real estate consultancy Savills. The projection is based on supply anticipated from property launches up to the end of 2024. The growth in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2025/05/02/ras-al-khaimah-tourism-jobs-to-double-staff-accommodation/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2025/05/02/ras-al-khaimah-tourism-jobs-to-double-staff-accommodation/">tourism and property sales</a> is being driven by rising visitor numbers, new residential project launches and ongoing investment in high-profile projects such as the Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first integrated resort to be granted a commercial gaming operator’s licence, Savills said in a report. The UAE’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/09/uae-gaming-resort-casino-ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/09/uae-gaming-resort-casino-ras-al-khaimah/">first gaming resort</a> is expected to boost visits to Ras Al Khaimah and attract travellers until now unaware of the emirate's offerings. The $5.1 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island resort in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank" rel="">Ras Al Khaimah</a> secured the country's first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/regulators-award-licence-for-uaes-first-authorised-lottery/" target="_blank" rel="">gaming licence</a> from UAE authorities last year. Gambling remains prohibited in the Emirates, as it is across the Gulf, but the UAE set up the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority to oversee and supervise commercial “gaming activities”. These include lotteries, internet gaming, sports betting and integrated gaming centres or resorts. “There is growing demand for premium residential offerings in RAK,” said Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency at Savills Middle East. “Branded residences now make up 32 per cent of anticipated supply on Al Marjan Island, reflecting buyer appetite for well-located, lifestyle-led investments.” About 40 per cent of all new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2025/01/22/rak-properties-plans-to-launch-12-projects-worth-dh5bn-in-2025/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2025/01/22/rak-properties-plans-to-launch-12-projects-worth-dh5bn-in-2025/">developments</a> coming up in the emirate are branded residences, <i>The RAK Investment Pulse </i>report by Stirling Hospitality Advisors found. Wynn Al Marjan Island, scheduled to open in 2027, will have 1,530 rooms, 22 restaurants, a nightclub, salon, spa, designer boutiques, an events centre, several pools and a marina. “When you think about Wynn, it is arguably one of the best luxury integrated resorts in the world. And to have that type of brand coming to a destination like ours is something that I think will end up being a great new contributor to the tourism ecosystem,” Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, told <i>The National</i> on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. Ras Al Khaimah is preparing for an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/26/ras-al-khaimah-abu-dhabi-and-dubai-ranked-among-top-10-cities-for-expats/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/26/ras-al-khaimah-abu-dhabi-and-dubai-ranked-among-top-10-cities-for-expats/">influx of employees</a> to run the multibillion dollar developments springing up in the emirate. The hospitality sector is expected to create more than 25,000 jobs by 2030, according to data from Stirling Hospitality Advisors consultancy. Off-plan sales dominated the Ras Al Khaimah market in 2024 and communities such as Al Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab, and Al Hamra have recorded an upwards trend in capital values and rents since 2022, coinciding with the Wynn announcement, the Savills report said. Sales transaction values were worth more than Dh11 billion ($2.99 billion) in 2024. Savills attributed this demand for real estate to the increase in visitor numbers. Ras Al Khaimah welcomed 1.28 million tourists in 2024, a 5.1 per cent annual increase, and aims to boost that figure to 3.5 million by 2030. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport recorded 661,765 arrivals last year, up 28 per cent annually, with that number estimated to exceed two million by the end of the decade. The emirate is also expanding its hospitality portfolio, which stood at about 55 hotels and resorts, with 8,211 rooms, as of March. The number of rooms in the emirate is set to double in the next few years, with more than 7,500 rooms added. The emirate aims to boost tourism’s contribution to the economy to a third by 2035 and position itself as one of the top 10 fastest-growing global destinations. The strategy is expected to create many jobs in the industry, with the Wynn resort alone forecast to employ about 7,000 people. “The arrival of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/01/wynn-al-marjan-island-in-pictures/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/01/wynn-al-marjan-island-in-pictures/">Wynn Al Marjan</a> will significantly benefit the entire emirate, becoming a strong pillar of the broader destination strategy,” Alison Grinnell, chief executive of RAKHH, told <i>The National</i>. “The integrated resort will create extensive job opportunities and increase demand for hotel keys.” While reliant on Dubai for luxury and lifestyle amenities, RAK is quickly building its own offering. “RAK’s evolution is now beyond tourism alone,” said Rachael Kennerley, head of research at Savills Middle East. “We’re seeing the pieces come together, infrastructure, education, entertainment, and residential development, which together make a compelling case for long-term investment and growth.”