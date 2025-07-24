UAE Lottery announces two new games with top prizes of Dh500,000

The UAE Lottery has launched two games, called Gemstone Riches and Sports Mania, each with top prizes of Dh500,000 available.

The games are live on the UAE Lottery website under the E-instants category, and will be regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

In Gemstone Riches, players match their numbers to the lucky numbers to win the corresponding prize, with multiple chances to win on a single ticket. The game also features a bonus round unlocked by revealing five gemstone bonus symbols, in which players select four gems to win more prizes.

There are 196 prize tiers, with entry prices ranging from Dh2 to Dh50 and top rewards of up to Dh500,000.

Sports Mania offers 41 prize tiers and a multiplier feature. Players choose their ticket price and reveal their symbols. They win when their symbols match both the image and the quantity shown at the top.

A multiplier of up to 50 can be applied to boost the player’s total final winnings. Ticket prices range from Dh2 to Dh50, with prizes up to Dh500,000.

Last month saw the launch of two other games, Marble Run and Lucky Lagoon.

“We’re building on the momentum of our E-Instant portfolio and continuing to expand the variety and quality of our digital game offerings,” Bishop Woosley, director of lottery operations at The Game LLC, said. “These new titles introduce simple, interactive formats and creative themes that align with our focus on safe, accessible, and engaging gameplay.”

What is the UAE Lottery?

Launched last year, the UAE Lottery is the only federally licensed lottery regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority. Every fortnight, it gives residents the chance to win a Dh100 million jackpot, along with other cash prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh1 million. It also offers scratch cards with prizes of up to Dh1 million.

The authorised lottery was the result of a major government drive to overhaul the UAE's commercial gaming sector. The regulatory authority was established in September 2023 to shape a “world-leading regulatory framework for a national lottery and commercial gaming”.

Independent lottery operators were directed to pause their activities in January last year. The licence for the national lottery was awarded in July to Game LLC under the banner of the UAE Lottery.

What is commercial gaming?

According to the regulatory authority's website, it is the only organisation that can regulate, license and supervise commercial gaming activities and centres within the UAE. This covers lottery, internet gaming, sports wagering and land-based integrated gaming centres or resorts.

“Commercial gaming” refers to “any game of chance, or combination of chance and skill, where an amount of money, in cash or cash equivalents, is wagered – placed as a bet – for the purpose of winning a sum of money or other valuable items”.