Abu Dhabi launches 25-year climate action plan in 'defining moment' for emirate

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday set out a 25-year action plan to address the growing threat of climate change and protect the emirate's precious natural resources for future generations.

The comprehensive strategy, announced by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, will focus on bolstering the "highly vulnerable" environmental systems of groundwater, soil and biodiversity, which are viewed as critical to human health, water security and agricultural productivity.

The Abu Dhabi Climate Change Adaptation Plan for the Environment Sector (2025–2050) assesses a wide variety of climate-related risks and outlines 142 strategies to be adapted by 2050, including 86 to be introduced in the next five years.

“The launch of the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Adaptation Plan for the environment sector marks a defining moment for the environmental future of the emirate," said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the agency.

"We are moving beyond foresight to decisive actions, preparing for climate realities with unwavering commitment to safeguarding our natural heritage.

"This plan is a science-backed, action-oriented road map that will enhance the resilience of our natural resources, safeguard biodiversity and thrives to ensure water and food security.”

The green drive will seek to boost national efforts to improve food self-sufficiency, support a shift towards more sustainable land and water-management systems and enhance the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems.

“This plan sets a new benchmark for environmental resilience in the region," said Sheikha Al Mazrouei, executive director of the Integrated Environment Policy and Planning Sector at the agency. "It offers a clear, science-based pathway to safeguard Abu Dhabi’s natural assets from the accelerating impacts of climate change.

"Designed to be adaptive and forward-looking, it integrates the latest data, evolving climate projections, and policy alignment to ensure our responses remain effective over time."

The climate road map was developed by the environment agency with the support of more than 40 government, semi-government, academic and civil society organisations as well as youth representatives.

The long-term plan will be subject to regular review and incorporate new scientific findings when necessary.

It is one of four projects being introduced under an emirate-wide adaptation strategy. Future plans will seek to address the energy, health and infrastructure sectors.

Building a greener future

A visitor at Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi. The National

Abu Dhabi has been at the heart of a national push to enhance climate resiliency and ensure nature is protected from the worst effects of climate change.

In May, Abu Dhabi announced an ambitious plan to plant millions of coral colonies by 2030.

The project aims to cover more than 900 hectares, making it the world's largest coral rehabilitation project, state news agency Wam reported.

The environment agency also launched the Abu Dhabi Coral Garden in May, which involves the installation of 40,000 eco-friendly artificial corals of various designs and sizes.

It aims to support the growth of marine organisms across 1,200 square kilometres of coastal and deep-sea areas.

In May 2024, the agency issued directives to improve air quality, reduce noise pollution and hold industries to account for their impact on the environment.

The resolution called for all businesses and establishments that need environmental licences to carry out operations to be required to commit to supporting efforts to provide cleaner air.

The agency has pledged to monitor and evaluate ambient air quality through a comprehensive environmental monitoring network.

It will periodically assess air pollutant levels to ensure they do not exceed maximum limits.

Abu Dhabi introduced a single-use plastic ban on June 1, 2022, as part of a major push to protect the environment and reduce pollution in the sea.

The campaign has generated significant dividends, with an estimated 360 million plastic bags taken out of circulation by the end of 2024.

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

Healthy tips to remember Here, Dr Mohamed El Abiary, paediatric consultant at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, shares some advice for parents whose children are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan: Gradual fasting and golden points - For children under the age of 10, follow a step-by-step approach to fasting and don't push them beyond their limits. Start with a few hours fasting a day and increase it to a half fast and full fast when the child is ready. Every individual's ability varies as per the age and personal readiness. You could introduce a points system that awards the child and offers them encouragement when they make progress with the amount of hours they fast Why fast? - Explain to your child why they are fasting. By shedding light on the importance of abstaining from food and drink, children may feel more encouraged to give it there all during the observance period. It is also a good opportunity to teach children about controlling urges, doing good for others and instilling healthy food habits Sleep and suhoor - A child needs adequate sleep every night - at least eight hours. Make sure to set a routine early bedtime so he/she has sufficient time to wake up for suhoor, which is an essential meal at the beginning of the day Good diet - Nutritious food is crucial to ensuring a healthy Ramadan for children. They must refrain from eating too much junk food as well as canned goods and snacks and drinks high in sugar. Foods that are rich in nutrients, vitamins and proteins, like fruits, fresh meats and vegetables, make for a good balanced diet

Spain drain CONVICTED Lionel Messi Found guilty in 2016 of of using companies in Belize, Britain, Switzerland and Uruguay to avoid paying €4.1m in taxes on income earned from image rights. Sentenced to 21 months in jail and fined more than €2m. But prison sentence has since been replaced by another fine of €252,000. Javier Mascherano Accepted one-year suspended sentence in January 2016 for tax fraud after found guilty of failing to pay €1.5m in taxes for 2011 and 2012. Unlike Messi he avoided trial by admitting to tax evasion. Angel di Maria Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star Angel di Maria was fined and given a 16-month prison sentence for tax fraud during his time at Real Madrid. But he is unlikely to go to prison as is normal in Spain for first offences for non-violent crimes carrying sentence of less than two years. SUSPECTED Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid's star striker, accused of evading €14.7m in taxes, appears in court on Monday. Portuguese star faces four charges of fraud through offshore companies. Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager accused of evading €3.3m in tax in 2011 and 2012, during time in charge at Real Madrid. But Gestifute, which represents him, says he has already settled matter with Spanish tax authorities. Samuel Eto'o In November 2016, Spanish prosecutors sought jail sentence of 10 years and fines totalling €18m for Cameroonian, accused of failing to pay €3.9m in taxes during time at Barcelona from 2004 to 2009. Radamel Falcao Colombian striker Falcao suspected of failing to correctly declare €7.4m of income earned from image rights between 2012 and 2013 while at Atletico Madrid. He has since paid €8.2m to Spanish tax authorities, a sum that includes interest on the original amount. Jorge Mendes Portuguese super-agent put under official investigation last month by Spanish court investigating alleged tax evasion by Falcao, a client of his. He defended himself, telling closed-door hearing he "never" advised players in tax matters.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent