UAE weather: Temperatures to approach 50°C but more rain expected

UAE temperatures are set to approach 50°C on Tuesday, but more rain could be on the way to offer respite in a hot, hazy and humid summer season.

The National Centre of Meteorology projects temperatures to peak at 49°C in Mezaira and Razeen, deep in the Abu Dhabi desert.

The mercury will drop to 45°C in mainland Abu Dhabi and 43°C in Dubai during the day.

For those seeking cooler climes during the sweltering summer, daytime temperatures will fall to as low as 35°C in Fujairah, aided by cloudy skies.

The NCM – in its latest five-day bulletin – said there could be further rain in eastern and southern parts of the country by Tuesday afternoon.

The projection comes after Al Ain and parts of Dubai were lashed by heavy rain on Monday night, prompting a safety alert from the weather centre.

The UAE has also experienced a sustained spell of dusty conditions in recent days, with residents waking up to hazy skies which have reduced visibility on roads.

Unstable weather

The NCM predicts more dust and fog to sweep the country for the rest of the week, with temperatures and humidity to remain high.

A scorching weekend is also in store, with temperatures expected to hit 49°C in Abu Dhabi and 47°C in Dubai, the NCM said.

