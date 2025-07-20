UAE weather: Hot and dusty week ahead, with chance of rain and fog

Hot and dusty weather is expected in the UAE this week, with a chance of rain over parts of the country.
Rain could fall on Fujairah, Al Ain and some southern parts on Monday afternoon. Similar conditions may continue throughout Tuesday, especially in mountainous and desert areas, the National Centre of Meteorology said.
Humidity levels will rise at night and in the early mornings, particularly in the western region of Abu Dhabi, throughout this week. This could lead to fog or mist, making conditions hazy for early morning drivers.
Daytime temperatures will remain high, with the hottest areas being inland cities such as Al Ain, where it could reach 47°C on Thursday.
Coastal areas, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will feature temperatures between 40°C and 46°C this week. Mountainous regions will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 30s.
Nights will offer little relief from the heat, with temperatures in the low 30s across the country.
