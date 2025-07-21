Weather alert as heavy rain falls in parts of Al Ain and Dubai

Heavy rain was reported in parts of Al Ain and Dubai on Monday afternoon by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It issued an alert on social media channels urging people to take care during the rain.

“Loose objects and weak structures may become hazardous due to the strong winds and can reduce horizontal visibility, please stay away from areas of accumulated rain,” the NCM wrote on social media platform X.

Heavy rain was reported as falling in parts of Dubai. There was moderate rain recorded over the Al Qudra area of the emirate. In Al Ain, heavy rain was recorded over Al Faqa with moderate and light showers elsewhere.

The showers came as hot and dusty weather is expected across the UAE this week, with a chance of more rain on Tuesday.

Humidity levels will rise at night and in the early mornings, especially in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, throughout this week. This could lead to fog or mist, making for poor driving visibility.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, with the hottest areas in inland cities such as Al Ain, where they could reach 47°C on Thursday.

Temperatures in coastal areas, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will be between 40°C and 46°C this week. Mountainous regions will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 30°Cs.

