Eid greeting stamp issued to visitors arriving in Dubai

Visitors arriving in Dubai during the Eid Al Adha holiday are being greeted by a special welcome stamp bearing the phrase "Eid in Dubai".

The motif features a unique design created by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Media Office.

GDRFA Dubai greets travellers entering through Dubai Airports and Hatta with a festive passport stamp reading ‘Eid in Dubai’, featuring a unique design by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Media Office.

For public and private sector workers in the UAE, Eid Al Adha this year is marked by a long weekend.

Employees have been granted leave from Thursday June 5 to Sunday June 8, with work resuming on Monday June 9.

Public and private sector staff in the Emirates are typically allocated the same number of public holidays each year.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is the latter of the two Eid holidays celebrated across the Arab world, coming after Eid Al Fitr.

Eid Al Adha commemorates how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.

Eid around the world in pictures

Muslims gather next to Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, ahead of Eid Al Adha prayers. AP Palestinians perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Reuters Worshippers arrive for Eid Al Adha prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al Gailani, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Reuters Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayers at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP Girls play while Filipino Muslims attend Eid Al Adha prayers outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig City. Reuters Palestinians at a market in Gaza city, during Eid Al Adha. AP Indonesian Muslims attend prayers at Al Azhar Great Mosque in Jakarta. Reuters Crowds gather at the Sadarghat Ferry Terminal as Bangladeshis prepare to leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid Al Adha with their families. Reuters Sheep at a livestock market in Ain Oussera, Algeria, as the country marks Eid Al Adha. AP Pakistanis board a train in Lahore, before travelling to their hometowns to celebrate Eid Al Adha. AFP Crowds gather at the Mile 12 International Market in Lagos, Nigeria. Reuters

Director: Jon Favreau Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000