Eid greeting stamp issued to visitors arriving in Dubai

Artistic motif celebrates holiday mood

June 07, 2025

Visitors arriving in Dubai during the Eid Al Adha holiday are being greeted by a special welcome stamp bearing the phrase "Eid in Dubai".

The motif features a unique design created by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Media Office.

GDRFA Dubai greets travellers entering through Dubai Airports and Hatta with a festive passport stamp reading ‘Eid in Dubai’, featuring a unique design by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Media Office.
For public and private sector workers in the UAE, Eid Al Adha this year is marked by a long weekend.

Employees have been granted leave from Thursday June 5 to Sunday June 8, with work resuming on Monday June 9.

Public and private sector staff in the Emirates are typically allocated the same number of public holidays each year.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is the latter of the two Eid holidays celebrated across the Arab world, coming after Eid Al Fitr.

Eid Al Adha commemorates how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.

Eid around the world in pictures

Muslims gather next to Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, ahead of Eid Al Adha prayers. AP
Palestinians perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Reuters
Worshippers arrive for Eid Al Adha prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al Gailani, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Reuters
Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayers at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP
Girls play while Filipino Muslims attend Eid Al Adha prayers outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig City. Reuters
Palestinians at a market in Gaza city, during Eid Al Adha. AP
Indonesian Muslims attend prayers at Al Azhar Great Mosque in Jakarta. Reuters
Crowds gather at the Sadarghat Ferry Terminal as Bangladeshis prepare to leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid Al Adha with their families. Reuters
Sheep at a livestock market in Ain Oussera, Algeria, as the country marks Eid Al Adha. AP
Pakistanis board a train in Lahore, before travelling to their hometowns to celebrate Eid Al Adha. AFP
Crowds gather at the Mile 12 International Market in Lagos, Nigeria. Reuters
