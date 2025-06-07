Eid greeting stamp issued to visitors arriving in Dubai

Visitors arriving in Dubai during the Eid Al Adha holiday are being greeted by a special welcome stamp bearing the phrase "Eid in Dubai".
The motif features a unique design created by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Media Office.
For public and private sector workers in the UAE, Eid Al Adha this year is marked by a long weekend.
Employees have been granted leave from Thursday June 5 to Sunday June 8, with work resuming on Monday June 9.
Public and private sector staff in the Emirates are typically allocated the same number of public holidays each year.
What is Eid Al Adha?
Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is the latter of the two Eid holidays celebrated across the Arab world, coming after Eid Al Fitr.
Eid Al Adha commemorates how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.
As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.