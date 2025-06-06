Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations

Spectacular fireworks displays lit up UAE skies on Friday night to mark the start of the Eid Al Adha festival in style.
Yas Bay led the way with a dazzling show laid on for crowds who gathered at the waterfront from 9pm.
Colourful fireworks displays are synonymous with public holidays and other major occasions in the UAE, but rising temperatures led many venues to rethink their plans this time around.
While large events were scheduled at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and Riverland in Dubai among others, some popular locations told The National that there would be no fireworks for Eid Al Adha due to the hot weather.
These include Dubai locations such as The Beach in JBR and Bluewaters Island, and the adventure-focused Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi. Tourism authorities in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah also ruled out fireworks displays this year.
But for those who beat the heat, there were plenty of picture-perfect pyrotechnics to get them in the holiday mood. Employees in the UAE are enjoying a long weekend for Eid Al Adha, with work to resume across the country on Monday.
