Day of joy as families welcome newborns on Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha is a time for families across the UAE to gather together, and some have grown with the arrival of newborns on the first day of the festival.
Up and down the country, maternity staff faced a busy morning as they helped deliver babies. At Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was born at 5.45am, weighing 2.18kg.
As the third child of Egyptian parents, Hamed Sayed Hamed and Eman Mohamed, his arrival marked a joyful start to Eid.
“We are happy and blessed to have this baby arrive to us on Eid,” said Ms Mohamed, who is recovering in the hospital.
The hospital’s executive director, Dr Raza Siddiqui, congratulated the family, as well as all parents welcoming newborns in the UAE.
"It is always special to welcome new life, but babies born on Eid Al Adha carry an added blessing,” he said. “We at RAK Hospital feel privileged to be part of such joyous moments and congratulate all families celebrating this double delight."
At NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Jordanian citizen Rehaf Mohamed Mansour gave birth to her first child, a daughter called Sila, who was delivered at 1.39am on Friday.
”I am very happy to have my Eid gift as my angel,” said Ms Mansour, who thanked hospital staff for their efforts.
At Aster Hospital Al Qusais, Mansoor Ali and Haneena Saithammarakathu Lanchira Purayil celebrated the arrival of their son at 4.39am. “We are overwhelmed with joy to welcome our baby boy on this special Eid Al Adha – a moment that makes this day even more unforgettable for our family,” Ms Purayil said.
“We extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible doctors and medical team at Aster Hospital Al Qusais for their exceptional care and support. This is a truly blessed and memorable start to our journey as parents.”
New support system
Meanwhile, as part of an initiative to mark Eid, thousands of children in Dubai are to benefit from a fund to support those most in need.
About 10,000 children are in line to receive support from the Eidiya programme introduced by the Community Development Authority, in collaboration with the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai). The fund will be used to aid the social development of children who are most in need of financial support, including orphans.
“The Eidiya is not just financial support, it’s a heartfelt message meant to bring joy to children during these blessed days and to make them feel valued and cared for,” said Hessa Buhumaid, director general of the authority.
“Giving Eidiya is a cherished tradition in our culture and the happiness it brings to children is truly priceless. We aim to make the most of religious, national and social occasions to highlight the value of each individual in society.
“Children, as the heart of the family and the foundation of the future, deserve our full attention and support. Caring for their daily well-being helps build their confidence in themselves and in their community.”
A little about CVRL
Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries.
One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases.
The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.