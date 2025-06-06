Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was among the first children born on Eid Al Adha
Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was among the first children born on Eid Al Adha
Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was among the first children born on Eid Al Adha
Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was among the first children born on Eid Al Adha

News

UAE

Day of joy as families welcome newborns on Eid Al Adha

Hospital staff hail 'double delight' of babies born as UAE marks festival

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

June 06, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Eid Al Adha is a time for families across the UAE to gather together, and some have grown with the arrival of newborns on the first day of the festival.

Up and down the country, maternity staff faced a busy morning as they helped deliver babies. At Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was born at 5.45am, weighing 2.18kg.

As the third child of Egyptian parents, Hamed Sayed Hamed and Eman Mohamed, his arrival marked a joyful start to Eid.

“We are happy and blessed to have this baby arrive to us on Eid,” said Ms Mohamed, who is recovering in the hospital.

Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was delivered at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital
Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was delivered at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital

The hospital’s executive director, Dr Raza Siddiqui, congratulated the family, as well as all parents welcoming newborns in the UAE.

"It is always special to welcome new life, but babies born on Eid Al Adha carry an added blessing,” he said. “We at RAK Hospital feel privileged to be part of such joyous moments and congratulate all families celebrating this double delight."

At NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Jordanian citizen Rehaf Mohamed Mansour gave birth to her first child, a daughter called Sila, who was delivered at 1.39am on Friday.

”I am very happy to have my Eid gift as my angel,” said Ms Mansour, who thanked hospital staff for their efforts.

At Aster Hospital Al Qusais, Mansoor Ali and Haneena Saithammarakathu Lanchira Purayil celebrated the arrival of their son at 4.39am. “We are overwhelmed with joy to welcome our baby boy on this special Eid Al Adha – a moment that makes this day even more unforgettable for our family,” Ms Purayil said.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible doctors and medical team at Aster Hospital Al Qusais for their exceptional care and support. This is a truly blessed and memorable start to our journey as parents.”

Muslims gather next to Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, ahead of Eid Al Adha prayers. AP
Muslims gather next to Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, ahead of Eid Al Adha prayers. AP
Palestinians perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Reuters
Palestinians perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Reuters
Worshippers arrive for Eid Al Adha prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al Gailani, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Reuters
Worshippers arrive for Eid Al Adha prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al Gailani, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Reuters
Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayers at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP
Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayers at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP
Girls play while Filipino Muslims attend Eid Al Adha prayers outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig City. Reuters
Girls play while Filipino Muslims attend Eid Al Adha prayers outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig City. Reuters
Palestinians at a market in Gaza city, during Eid Al Adha. AP
Palestinians at a market in Gaza city, during Eid Al Adha. AP
Indonesian Muslims attend prayers at Al Azhar Great Mosque in Jakarta. Reuters
Indonesian Muslims attend prayers at Al Azhar Great Mosque in Jakarta. Reuters
Crowds gather at the Sadarghat Ferry Terminal as Bangladeshis prepare to leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid Al Adha with their families. Reuters
Crowds gather at the Sadarghat Ferry Terminal as Bangladeshis prepare to leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid Al Adha with their families. Reuters
Sheep at a livestock market in Ain Oussera, Algeria, as the country marks Eid Al Adha. AP
Sheep at a livestock market in Ain Oussera, Algeria, as the country marks Eid Al Adha. AP
Pakistanis board a train in Lahore, before travelling to their hometowns to celebrate Eid Al Adha. AFP
Pakistanis board a train in Lahore, before travelling to their hometowns to celebrate Eid Al Adha. AFP
Crowds gather at the Mile 12 International Market in Lagos, Nigeria. Reuters
Crowds gather at the Mile 12 International Market in Lagos, Nigeria. Reuters

New support system

Meanwhile, as part of an initiative to mark Eid, thousands of children in Dubai are to benefit from a fund to support those most in need.

About 10,000 children are in line to receive support from the Eidiya programme introduced by the Community Development Authority, in collaboration with the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai). The fund will be used to aid the social development of children who are most in need of financial support, including orphans.

“The Eidiya is not just financial support, it’s a heartfelt message meant to bring joy to children during these blessed days and to make them feel valued and cared for,” said Hessa Buhumaid, director general of the authority.

“Giving Eidiya is a cherished tradition in our culture and the happiness it brings to children is truly priceless. We aim to make the most of religious, national and social occasions to highlight the value of each individual in society.

“Children, as the heart of the family and the foundation of the future, deserve our full attention and support. Caring for their daily well-being helps build their confidence in themselves and in their community.”

Our commentary on Brexit
MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Transgender report
More on Quran memorisation:
E-cigarette report
UAE currency
The Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20OneOrder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tamer%20Amer%20and%20Karim%20Maurice%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E82%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
World Mental Health Day
RACE CARD

4pm Al Bastakiya – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

4.35pm Dubai City Of Gold – Group 2 (TB) $228,000 (Turf) 2,410m

5.10pm Mahab Al Shimaal – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,200m

5.45pm Burj Nahaar – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m

6.20pm Jebel Hatta – Group 1 (TB) $260,000 (T) 1,800m

6.55pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 1 (TB) $390,000 (D) 2,000m

7.30pm Nad Al Sheba – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (T) 1,200m

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
E-cigarettes report
How to protect yourself when air quality drops

Install an air filter in your home.

Close your windows and turn on the AC.

Shower or bath after being outside.

Wear a face mask.

Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor.

If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

While you're here
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
War on waste
10 tips for entry-level job seekers
  • Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.
  • Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.
  • Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.
  • For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).
  • Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.
  • Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.
  • Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.
  • Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.
  • Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.
  • Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied.

Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Name: Colm McLoughlin

Country: Galway, Ireland

Job: Executive vice chairman and chief executive of Dubai Duty Free

Favourite golf course: Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club

Favourite part of Dubai: Palm Jumeirah

 

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

More on animal trafficking
T20 World Cup Qualifier

October 18 – November 2

Opening fixtures

Friday, October 18

ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya

Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE

UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan

Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed

Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Racecard

5pm: Al Maha Stables – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m

6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m

6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m

7pm: The President’s Cup – Group 1 (PA) Dh2,500,000 (T) 2,200m

7.30pm: The President’s Cup – Listed (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 1,400m

More from this package
'Laal Kaptaan'

Director: Navdeep Singh

Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain

Rating: 2/5

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

ALL THE RESULTS

Bantamweight

Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision.

Lightweight

Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission.

Catch 74kg

Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision.

Strawweight (Female)

Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision.

Featherweight

Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO.

Lightweight

Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO.

Welterweight

Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO.

Bantamweight

Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest.

Lightweight

Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1.

Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1.

Welterweight

Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1.

Featherweight title bout

Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
The national orchestra
On Women's Day
Tomorrow 2021
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The bio

Favourite vegetable: Broccoli

Favourite food: Seafood

Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange

Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania

Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait.

Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
War and the virus
While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
Plastic tipping point
School uniforms report
More from this package
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

More on Quran memorisation:
Brief scores:

Everton 0

Leicester City 1

Vardy 58'

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

About Karol Nawrocki

• Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances.

• A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April.

• Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings.

• Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

More on animal trafficking
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day

GOLF’S RAHMBO

- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Zayed Sustainability Prize
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Transgender report

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival:

1. Reynaldothewizard
2. North America
3. Raven’s Corner
4. Hawkesbury
5. New Maharajah
6. Secret Ambition

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from this story
Main report
While you're here
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Tomorrow 2021
War on waste
Plastic tipping points
While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More from this package
The national orchestra
New schools in Dubai
Towering concerns
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Zayed Sustainability Prize
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More on animal trafficking
Background
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
School uniforms report
Explained
More coverage from the Future Forum
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Transgender report
Greatest Royal Rumble results

John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match

Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus

Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal

Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos

Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe

AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out

The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match

Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match

Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

Plastic tipping points
Zayed Sustainability Prize
More from this package
Zakat definitions

Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’.

Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies.

Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy.

Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

While you're here
Company profile

Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space

Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017)

Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki)

Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi 

Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) 

Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space  

Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

More on this story:
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
While you're here
Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

THE SPECS

Engine: 4.4-litre V8

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 523hp

Torque: 750Nm

Price: Dh469,000

SAUDI RESULTS

Team Team Pederson (-40), Team Kyriacou (-39), Team De Roey (-39), Team Mehmet (-37), Team Pace (-36), Team Dimmock (-33)

Individual E. Pederson (-14), S. Kyriacou (-12), A van Dam (-12), L. Galmes (-12), C. Hull (-9), E. Givens (-8),

G. Hall (-8), Ursula Wikstrom (-7), Johanna Gustavsson (-7)

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain.

Based: Riyadh

Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany

Founded: September, 2020

Number of employees: 70

Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions

Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds  

Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

What's in the deal?

Agreement aims to boost trade by £25.5bn a year in the long run, compared with a total of £42.6bn in 2024

India will slash levies on medical devices, machinery, cosmetics, soft drinks and lamb.

India will also cut automotive tariffs to 10% under a quota from over 100% currently.

Indian employees in the UK will receive three years exemption from social security payments

India expects 99% of exports to benefit from zero duty, raising opportunities for textiles, marine products, footwear and jewellery

While you're here
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

MATCH INFO

Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36')

Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84')

Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Saudi National Day
Saudi National Day
Towering concerns

Profile of Foodics

Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani

Based: Riyadh

Sector: Software

Employees: 150

Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing

Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Khodar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%20and%20Alexandria%2C%20in%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ayman%20Hamza%2C%20Yasser%20Eidrous%20and%20Amr%20El%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20agriculture%20technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saudi%20Arabia%E2%80%99s%20Revival%20Lab%20and%20others%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Read more about the coronavirus
The%20Iron%20Claw
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sean%20Durkin%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zac%20Efron%2C%20Jeremy%20Allen%20White%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20Maura%20Tierney%2C%20Holt%20McCallany%2C%20Lily%20James%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
A little about CVRL

Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries.

One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. 

The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery. 

Updated: June 06, 2025, 7:01 AM`
UAEEid Al Adha 2025
Read next...
Brian D’Mello is taking part at the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2022. Ruel Pableo for The National

Hospital offers people Dh20,000 cash incentive to lose weight and avert diabetes

Nurse Sherin Babu gave birth to Seria Mary Rony at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi just minutes into Eid Al Adha. Husband Rony Alexander is also pictured.

Covid nurse welcomes first baby on Eid Al Adha

Dubai resident conditionally released in Iraq after four years in jail

Day of joy as families welcome newborns on Eid Al Adha

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

How do Emiratis celebrate Eid Al Adha?

Where to watch Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks in the UAE

Cartoon for June 6, 2025

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Rain expected for UAE Eid Al Adha staycations

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

Pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat to offer Hajj prayers

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Israeli air strikes hit Beirut in latest breach of ceasefire

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Donald Trump 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as rift between former allies grows

Syrian government says it has seized all Captagon production labs

Syrian government says it has seized all Captagon production labs