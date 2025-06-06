Day of joy as families welcome newborns on Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha is a time for families across the UAE to gather together, and some have grown with the arrival of newborns on the first day of the festival.

Up and down the country, maternity staff faced a busy morning as they helped deliver babies. At Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was born at 5.45am, weighing 2.18kg.

As the third child of Egyptian parents, Hamed Sayed Hamed and Eman Mohamed, his arrival marked a joyful start to Eid.

“We are happy and blessed to have this baby arrive to us on Eid,” said Ms Mohamed, who is recovering in the hospital.

Zayed Hamed Sayed Hamed Hamed was delivered at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital

The hospital’s executive director, Dr Raza Siddiqui, congratulated the family, as well as all parents welcoming newborns in the UAE.

"It is always special to welcome new life, but babies born on Eid Al Adha carry an added blessing,” he said. “We at RAK Hospital feel privileged to be part of such joyous moments and congratulate all families celebrating this double delight."

At NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Jordanian citizen Rehaf Mohamed Mansour gave birth to her first child, a daughter called Sila, who was delivered at 1.39am on Friday.

”I am very happy to have my Eid gift as my angel,” said Ms Mansour, who thanked hospital staff for their efforts.

At Aster Hospital Al Qusais, Mansoor Ali and Haneena Saithammarakathu Lanchira Purayil celebrated the arrival of their son at 4.39am. “We are overwhelmed with joy to welcome our baby boy on this special Eid Al Adha – a moment that makes this day even more unforgettable for our family,” Ms Purayil said.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible doctors and medical team at Aster Hospital Al Qusais for their exceptional care and support. This is a truly blessed and memorable start to our journey as parents.”

Muslims gather next to Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, ahead of Eid Al Adha prayers. AP Palestinians perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Reuters Worshippers arrive for Eid Al Adha prayers at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al Gailani, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Reuters Muslims offer Eid Al Adha prayers at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP Girls play while Filipino Muslims attend Eid Al Adha prayers outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig City. Reuters Palestinians at a market in Gaza city, during Eid Al Adha. AP Indonesian Muslims attend prayers at Al Azhar Great Mosque in Jakarta. Reuters Crowds gather at the Sadarghat Ferry Terminal as Bangladeshis prepare to leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid Al Adha with their families. Reuters Sheep at a livestock market in Ain Oussera, Algeria, as the country marks Eid Al Adha. AP Pakistanis board a train in Lahore, before travelling to their hometowns to celebrate Eid Al Adha. AFP Crowds gather at the Mile 12 International Market in Lagos, Nigeria. Reuters

New support system

Meanwhile, as part of an initiative to mark Eid, thousands of children in Dubai are to benefit from a fund to support those most in need.

About 10,000 children are in line to receive support from the Eidiya programme introduced by the Community Development Authority, in collaboration with the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai). The fund will be used to aid the social development of children who are most in need of financial support, including orphans.

“The Eidiya is not just financial support, it’s a heartfelt message meant to bring joy to children during these blessed days and to make them feel valued and cared for,” said Hessa Buhumaid, director general of the authority.

“Giving Eidiya is a cherished tradition in our culture and the happiness it brings to children is truly priceless. We aim to make the most of religious, national and social occasions to highlight the value of each individual in society.

“Children, as the heart of the family and the foundation of the future, deserve our full attention and support. Caring for their daily well-being helps build their confidence in themselves and in their community.”

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

The Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20OneOrder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tamer%20Amer%20and%20Karim%20Maurice%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E82%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RACE CARD 4pm Al Bastakiya – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 4.35pm Dubai City Of Gold – Group 2 (TB) $228,000 (Turf) 2,410m 5.10pm Mahab Al Shimaal – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,200m 5.45pm Burj Nahaar – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m 6.20pm Jebel Hatta – Group 1 (TB) $260,000 (T) 1,800m 6.55pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 1 (TB) $390,000 (D) 2,000m 7.30pm Nad Al Sheba – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (T) 1,200m

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Name: Colm McLoughlin Country: Galway, Ireland Job: Executive vice chairman and chief executive of Dubai Duty Free Favourite golf course: Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club Favourite part of Dubai: Palm Jumeirah

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

Racecard 5pm: Al Maha Stables – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m 6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m 6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m 7pm: The President’s Cup – Group 1 (PA) Dh2,500,000 (T) 2,200m 7.30pm: The President’s Cup – Listed (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 1,400m

'Laal Kaptaan' Director: Navdeep Singh Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain Rating: 2/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

The bio Favourite vegetable: Broccoli Favourite food: Seafood Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait. Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Brief scores: Everton 0 Leicester City 1 Vardy 58'

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

New schools in Dubai

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

Zakat definitions Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’. Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies. Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy. Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 523hp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh469,000

SAUDI RESULTS Team Team Pederson (-40), Team Kyriacou (-39), Team De Roey (-39), Team Mehmet (-37), Team Pace (-36), Team Dimmock (-33) Individual E. Pederson (-14), S. Kyriacou (-12), A van Dam (-12), L. Galmes (-12), C. Hull (-9), E. Givens (-8), G. Hall (-8), Ursula Wikstrom (-7), Johanna Gustavsson (-7)

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

What's in the deal? Agreement aims to boost trade by £25.5bn a year in the long run, compared with a total of £42.6bn in 2024 India will slash levies on medical devices, machinery, cosmetics, soft drinks and lamb. India will also cut automotive tariffs to 10% under a quota from over 100% currently. Indian employees in the UK will receive three years exemption from social security payments India expects 99% of exports to benefit from zero duty, raising opportunities for textiles, marine products, footwear and jewellery

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36') Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84') Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Khodar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%20and%20Alexandria%2C%20in%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ayman%20Hamza%2C%20Yasser%20Eidrous%20and%20Amr%20El%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20agriculture%20technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saudi%20Arabia%E2%80%99s%20Revival%20Lab%20and%20others%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Iron%20Claw %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sean%20Durkin%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zac%20Efron%2C%20Jeremy%20Allen%20White%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20Maura%20Tierney%2C%20Holt%20McCallany%2C%20Lily%20James%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A