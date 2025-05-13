Dubai Police reveals next-generation vehicles joining its fleet

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/07/dubai-police-make-arrests-after-fans-involved-in-fighting-at-uae-pro-league-football-match/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/07/dubai-police-make-arrests-after-fans-involved-in-fighting-at-uae-pro-league-football-match/">Dubai Police</a> have unveiled the next generation of vehicles that will join their fleet to fight crime and carry out rescue operations. The vehicles were revealed at the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which opened on Tuesday. They include a custom-built emergency transport vehicle for the police force's training centre in Al Ruwayyah. It is designed to be armed to the teeth with tactical equipment including 60 rifles, 80 pistols, 10 tasers, two protective shields and 60 sound and smoke grenades. All the internal fittings were installed using the original screw points of the vehicle, without cutting or welding. The interior features custom-designed drawers with laser-cut, high-density foam inserts that securely hold weapons in place for maximum safety during transit. The drawers have a load capacity of up to 300kg, and the vehicle has a password-protected entry system. It is made from steel and aluminium to ensure it is strong but still light and easy to drive. Another vehicle on show was a pick-up truck designed for rescue operations in mountain and desert terrain, particularly in Hatta. When roads become impassable, patrol officers can switch to two mountain bikes mounted at the rear to reach remote locations. The vehicle has an armoured underbody, a lightweight raised aluminium bumper, reinforced side steps, and a high-capacity winch at the front that can tow vehicles weighing up to five tonnes. It also features aluminium handrails coated in Line-X, a long-lasting protective layer that enhances strength and resistance to wear for up to 15 years. The vehicle also has a compartment for tools and rescue gear, and an extra battery in case the main power source fails. The features were developed in response to feedback from officers, ensuring the design meets requirements in the field. Both vehicles are set to enter active service after the summit. Also at the summit was the powerful Land Rover Defender HSE P400 which will be the first Defender model to join the Dubai Police fleet. The vehicle was supplied by Al Tayer Motors, the exclusive UAE dealer for Land Rover. Maj Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief of operations at Dubai Police, led the launch and reviewed the vehicle’s advanced specifications. These include eco-friendly technology, high off-road performance, a 3D surround camera and a remote control emergency system. Maj Gen Al Ghaithi said: “Integrating high-performance patrol vehicles like the Defender HSE P400 enhances our preparedness and reinforces our ability to maintain safety and security across all terrains in Dubai.”